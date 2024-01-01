Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork noodle soup in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pork noodle soup

Item pic

 

Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101

2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
WONTON & BBQ PORK NOODLE SOUP$15.25
Shrimp wrapped wonton, bbq pork, bean sprout, green onion with egg noodle in chicken broth soup.
More about Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
Item pic

 

Nong La Cafe - La Brea

145 N La Brea Ave. #‎B, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bun Rieu / Crab, Pork, & Tomato Noodle Soup$15.95
Rich tomato soup with vermicelli noodles, housemade meatballs (containing egg, crab, & pork), and tofu. Topped with white onions, green onions and cilantro. Served with a side of herbs.
More about Nong La Cafe - La Brea

