Pork noodle soup in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pork noodle soup
Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles
|WONTON & BBQ PORK NOODLE SOUP
|$15.25
Shrimp wrapped wonton, bbq pork, bean sprout, green onion with egg noodle in chicken broth soup.
Nong La Cafe - La Brea
145 N La Brea Ave. #B, Los Angeles
|Bun Rieu / Crab, Pork, & Tomato Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Rich tomato soup with vermicelli noodles, housemade meatballs (containing egg, crab, & pork), and tofu. Topped with white onions, green onions and cilantro. Served with a side of herbs.