Potstickers in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve potstickers

Item pic

 

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bok Choy Potstickers$8.00
Bok choy, vermicelli, woodear, beancurd, shittake. 4 per order. Vegan. Served with housemade garlic-soy dipping sauce.
Pork Potstickers$8.00
Kurobuta pork shoulder and Taiwanese cabbage. 6 per order and comes with a side of garlic soy dipping sauce.
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Kalbis Grill

 

Kalbis Grill

3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Stickers (2 pieces)$1.99
Deep fried dumpling with mixture of ground beef & pork
Pot Stickers (4 pieces)$2.99
Deep fried dumpling with mixture of ground beef & pork
More about Kalbis Grill
Item pic

 

Pine & Crane DTLA

1120 South Grand Avenue Suite 101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bok Choy Potstickers$8.00
Bok choy, vermicelli, woodear, beancurd, shittake. 4 per order. Vegan. Served with housemade garlic-soy dipping sauce.
More about Pine & Crane DTLA
Feast From the East

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Family Style Chicken Potstickers 20pcs$16.19
5pc Chicken Potstickers$4.45
Small Pan Chicken Potstickers$43.75
50 pieces
More about Feast From the East

