Potstickers in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve potstickers
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bok Choy Potstickers
|$8.00
Bok choy, vermicelli, woodear, beancurd, shittake. 4 per order. Vegan. Served with housemade garlic-soy dipping sauce.
|Pork Potstickers
|$8.00
Kurobuta pork shoulder and Taiwanese cabbage. 6 per order and comes with a side of garlic soy dipping sauce.
More about Kalbis Grill
Kalbis Grill
3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9, Los Angeles
|Pot Stickers (2 pieces)
|$1.99
Deep fried dumpling with mixture of ground beef & pork
|Pot Stickers (4 pieces)
|$2.99
Deep fried dumpling with mixture of ground beef & pork
More about Pine & Crane DTLA
Pine & Crane DTLA
1120 South Grand Avenue Suite 101, Los Angeles
|Bok Choy Potstickers
|$8.00
Bok choy, vermicelli, woodear, beancurd, shittake. 4 per order. Vegan. Served with housemade garlic-soy dipping sauce.