Prosciutto sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve prosciutto sandwiches
Zinqué (zin-kae) - DTLA
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Prosciutto Cornichon Sandwich
|$12.00
arugula
|Pepper Burrata Prosciutto Sandwich
|$15.00
|Caprese Tom Mozza Prosciutto Sandwich
|$16.00
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Prosciutto di Parma Sandwich
|$16.00
20 month prosciutto di parma, arugula, burrata, nine year balsamic, good olive oil on house sourdough
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Century City
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Prosciutto Cornichon Sandwich
|$12.00
arugula
|Pepper Burrata Prosciutto Sandwich
|$15.00
|Caprese Tom Mozza Prosciutto Sandwich
|$16.00
Malbec Argentinian Cuisine / Malbec Market
1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$16.50
Baguette, brie, arugula & roasted pears, capers mayonnaise
Golden Road - LA
5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles
|Brian's Prosciutto Sandwich
|$14.00
Sliced prosciutto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, arugula tossed in chili oil and balsamic vinegar, served on a baguette. Your choice of mixed greens or fries.
*No substitutions
ALLERGENS: Chile, dairy, gluten, egg, soy