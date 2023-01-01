Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve prosciutto sandwiches

Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - DTLA

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto Cornichon Sandwich$12.00
arugula
Pepper Burrata Prosciutto Sandwich$15.00
Caprese Tom Mozza Prosciutto Sandwich$16.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - DTLA
All Time image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto di Parma Sandwich$16.00
20 month prosciutto di parma, arugula, burrata, nine year balsamic, good olive oil on house sourdough
More about All Time
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Century City

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto Cornichon Sandwich$12.00
arugula
Pepper Burrata Prosciutto Sandwich$15.00
Caprese Tom Mozza Prosciutto Sandwich$16.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Century City
Item pic

 

Malbec Argentinian Cuisine / Malbec Market

1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Sandwich$16.50
Baguette, brie, arugula & roasted pears, capers mayonnaise
More about Malbec Argentinian Cuisine / Malbec Market
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road - LA

5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brian's Prosciutto Sandwich$14.00
Sliced prosciutto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, arugula tossed in chili oil and balsamic vinegar, served on a baguette. Your choice of mixed greens or fries.
*No substitutions
ALLERGENS: Chile, dairy, gluten, egg, soy
More about Golden Road - LA
Item pic

 

Pasta Sisters - Pico Blvd

3343 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Sandwich$15.00
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella cheese and arugula
More about Pasta Sisters - Pico Blvd

