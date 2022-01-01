Pudding in Los Angeles
TAPAS
Orsa & Winston
122 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|MATCHA RICE PUDDING
|$9.00
Light, creamy rice pudding with miso caramel & matcha powder
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery
8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go
|$6.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
|Classic Banana Pudding Large to go
|$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Overnight Peanut Butter Chocolate Chia & Oat Pudding
|$7.00
Made with all organic and wild-caught ingredients. This tasty superfood dessert will satisfy your sweet tooth while providing your body with the energy it needs for a full day's work or a full night's sleep! Overnight oats & chia with coconut milk, almond milk, raw honey, raw cacao powder, peanut butter and topped with coconut flakes! Gluten-free, organic, paleo, vegetarian!
Nossa
1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Pudding
|$9.00
dark chocolate-açaí tapioca pudding with candied cocoa nibs
Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
|BANANA PUDDING
|$6.00
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown
3465 West 6th Street, Los Angeles
|B2. Black Sugar Boba + Pudding Milk Cream Mousse
|$5.50
|B1. Black Sugar Pudding Milk Cream Mousse
|$5.25
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Milk & Honey Chia Seed Pudding
|$9.00
Almond, oat and coconut milk - toasted almonds - tangerine marmalade - crunchy honeycomb toffee
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|RICE PUDDING
|$12.00
Light-as-air rice pudding, inspired by the all-time greatest rice pudding at l’Ami Jean in Paris. Like a cloud. Served with caramel and graham cracker crumble.
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Rice Pudding
Organic basmati rice cooked with cinnamon, currants, and black chai tea. Sold as a single serving, pint, or quart.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Pudding
|Tapioca Pudding
|Rice Pudding
SMOOTHIES
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown
3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Pudding Tea Latte 布丁鮮奶茶
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Rice Pudding
|$10.50
Rice, rose water, cinnamon, cream and pistachio.
|32oz Rice Pudding
|$37.00
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Forbidden Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Coconut milk, taro and sweet potato balls. Vegan.
SMOOTHIES
Sunright Tea Studio
134 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Pudding Boba Milk
|$5.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
|Cream Pudding Milk Tea
|$5.50
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Little Beast Restaurant
1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Belgian Chocolate Pudding
|$12.00
chantilly cream, shaved chocolate, maldon sea salt
|Brioche Bread Pudding
|$12.00
dulce de leche, creme anglaise, whipped cream
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Gourmet Bread Pudding
|$10.00
House Made Gourmet Bread Pudding Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream...It's Amazing!
ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • POKE
SUSTAINABOWL
8338 Lincoln Ave, Los Angeles
|ORGANIC CHIA PUDDING (NEW)
|$12.95
Overnight soaked sugar free chia seeds with almond milk, ashwagandha, maca powder, vanilla extract, dates topped with blueberries, raspberries, cherries, pomegranate seeds, cacao nibs, coconut shreds and sunflower butter. VG/GF/SF
Breadblok
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles
|Chia Seed Pudding (V GrF)
|$14.00
topped with seasonal berries & toasted coconut flakes
Magpies Softserve
5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles
|Banana Pudding Double Pint (Vegan, Nuts)
|$19.95
Fresh Banana Softserve, candied pecans, vanilla pound cake and whipped cream. (One Quart)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bangin Buns
1457 E. Florence Ave, Los Angeles
|Banana Pudding
|$4.99
Detroit Vesey's
2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding
|$14.00
wild mushroom fontina cheese and turmeric sourdough
Bacari
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA
|Bread Pudding
|$8.50
clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Chia Pudding
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Pineapple Bread Pudding
|$3.95
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Al's Hot Chicken
10821 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Banana Pudding
|$5.95
BBQ
Moo's Craft Barbecue
2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|TRES LECHES STRAWBERRY BREAD PUDDING
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Jar
8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Pudding
|$12.00
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$9.25
Our fan-favorite bread pudding is loaded with rich chocolate and warm deliciousness. Enjoy it warmed up with a side of whipped cream!
