Pudding in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve pudding

MATCHA RICE PUDDING image

TAPAS

Orsa & Winston

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)
Takeout
MATCHA RICE PUDDING$9.00
Light, creamy rice pudding with miso caramel & matcha powder
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2483 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Overnight Peanut Butter Chocolate Chia & Oat Pudding$7.00
Made with all organic and wild-caught ingredients. This tasty superfood dessert will satisfy your sweet tooth while providing your body with the energy it needs for a full day's work or a full night's sleep! Overnight oats & chia with coconut milk, almond milk, raw honey, raw cacao powder, peanut butter and topped with coconut flakes! Gluten-free, organic, paleo, vegetarian!
Nossa image

 

Nossa

1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Pudding$9.00
dark chocolate-açaí tapioca pudding with candied cocoa nibs
Banner pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.

9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BANANA PUDDING$6.00
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown image

 

Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown

3465 West 6th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
B2. Black Sugar Boba + Pudding Milk Cream Mousse$5.50
B1. Black Sugar Pudding Milk Cream Mousse$5.25
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milk & Honey Chia Seed Pudding$9.00
Almond, oat and coconut milk - toasted almonds - tangerine marmalade - crunchy honeycomb toffee
Item pic

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
RICE PUDDING$12.00
Light-as-air rice pudding, inspired by the all-time greatest rice pudding at l’Ami Jean in Paris. Like a cloud. Served with caramel and graham cracker crumble.
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding
Organic basmati rice cooked with cinnamon, currants, and black chai tea. Sold as a single serving, pint, or quart.
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Pudding
Tapioca Pudding
Rice Pudding
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown image

SMOOTHIES

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown

3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Pudding Tea Latte 布丁鮮奶茶
Item pic

 

Sunnin - Westwood

1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$10.50
Rice, rose water, cinnamon, cream and pistachio.
32oz Rice Pudding$37.00
Item pic

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Forbidden Rice Pudding$6.00
Coconut milk, taro and sweet potato balls. Vegan.
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Sunright Tea Studio

134 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pudding Boba Milk$5.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
Cream Pudding Milk Tea$5.50
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
Belgian Chocolate Pudding image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Little Beast Restaurant

1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Chocolate Pudding$12.00
chantilly cream, shaved chocolate, maldon sea salt
Brioche Bread Pudding$12.00
dulce de leche, creme anglaise, whipped cream
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gourmet Bread Pudding$10.00
House Made Gourmet Bread Pudding Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream...It's Amazing!
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • POKE

SUSTAINABOWL

8338 Lincoln Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
ORGANIC CHIA PUDDING (NEW)$12.95
Overnight soaked sugar free chia seeds with almond milk, ashwagandha, maca powder, vanilla extract, dates topped with blueberries, raspberries, cherries, pomegranate seeds, cacao nibs, coconut shreds and sunflower butter. VG/GF/SF
Item pic

 

Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chia Seed Pudding (V GrF)$14.00
topped with seasonal berries & toasted coconut flakes
Pearl River Deli image

 

Pearl River Deli

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut pudding$6.66
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banana Pudding Double Pint (Vegan, Nuts)$19.95
Fresh Banana Softserve, candied pecans, vanilla pound cake and whipped cream. (One Quart)
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bangin Buns

1457 E. Florence Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banana Pudding$4.99
Item pic

 

Detroit Vesey's

2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding$14.00
wild mushroom fontina cheese and turmeric sourdough
Item pic

 

Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.50
clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chia Pudding$8.00
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Bread Pudding$3.95
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Al's Hot Chicken

10821 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3221 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$5.95
Item pic

BBQ

Moo's Craft Barbecue

2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TRES LECHES STRAWBERRY BREAD PUDDING$8.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Jar

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Pudding$12.00
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$9.25
Our fan-favorite bread pudding is loaded with rich chocolate and warm deliciousness. Enjoy it warmed up with a side of whipped cream!
Item pic

 

Bacari

2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.50
clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream
