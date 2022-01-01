Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with French Fries$14.00
Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, Provolone Cheese , Pickled Onions , Cole Slaw , on A brioche Bun with a side of French Fries
More about Pacific Kitchen
Doomie's Home Cookin' image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
Our sweet & slightly smoky pulled pork is eerily similar in texture to the real thing (No, it's not jackfruit!)
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

 

St. Anne's Cafeteria

155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian Style Pulled Pork Sandwich$4.25
Slow roasted sweet & tangy pulled pork, topped with house made slaw and served in brioche bun.
More about St. Anne's Cafeteria
Item pic

 

Slow Fast Food

2005 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Brined, Glazed & Smoked Pork, Slaw, Caramelized Onions Served on a French Roll.
More about Slow Fast Food
Item pic

 

BRISKETSTOP - 1651 N La Brea Ave

1651 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.75
Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked pork meat on Brioche roll, topped with pickles, pepperoncini, coleslaw and bbq sauce
More about BRISKETSTOP - 1651 N La Brea Ave
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road - LA

5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Hand pulled, slow-roasted pork, house-made spicy BBQ sauce, pickled onions, green apple cabbage slaw, pickles, potato bun. Choice of Fries or Mixed Greens.
ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Egg, Citrus, Garlic, Onion
More about Golden Road - LA
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bludso's BBQ

609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Served with slaw & BBQ sauce.
More about Bludso's BBQ

