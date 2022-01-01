Pulled pork sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Pacific Kitchen
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with French Fries
|$14.00
Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, Provolone Cheese , Pickled Onions , Cole Slaw , on A brioche Bun with a side of French Fries
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
Our sweet & slightly smoky pulled pork is eerily similar in texture to the real thing (No, it's not jackfruit!)
More about St. Anne's Cafeteria
St. Anne's Cafeteria
155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Hawaiian Style Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$4.25
Slow roasted sweet & tangy pulled pork, topped with house made slaw and served in brioche bun.
More about Slow Fast Food
Slow Fast Food
2005 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
Brined, Glazed & Smoked Pork, Slaw, Caramelized Onions Served on a French Roll.
More about BRISKETSTOP - 1651 N La Brea Ave
BRISKETSTOP - 1651 N La Brea Ave
1651 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.75
Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked pork meat on Brioche roll, topped with pickles, pepperoncini, coleslaw and bbq sauce
More about Golden Road - LA
Golden Road - LA
5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Hand pulled, slow-roasted pork, house-made spicy BBQ sauce, pickled onions, green apple cabbage slaw, pickles, potato bun. Choice of Fries or Mixed Greens.
ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Egg, Citrus, Garlic, Onion