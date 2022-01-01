Reuben in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve reuben
Hyperion Public - Silver Lake
2538 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
|Reuben
|$19.00
Hot pastrami, Swiss, house-fermented sauerkraut, Russian... on grilled rye.
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|The Famous Tofu Reuben
|$0.00
Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, served with Russian dressing
|Pastrami Reuben Dog
|$18.00
with Swiss and sauerkraut
|Mini Reuben
|$9.00
corned beef, pastrami, turkey or *tofu, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on rye with chips
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Reuben Corned Beef Sandwich
|$16.95
Shredded corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and Thousand Island aioli (with a little kick) on Rye. Served with plant based soup or side house salad with lemon oregano dressing
Schwartz's Deli & BBQ - 8820 West Pico Blvd
8820-22 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Reuben's Sandwich
|$24.95
Includes 3 sides & salads, bread option and add-ons
Clark Street Diner - 6145 Franklin Ave
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Reuben
|$18.00