Reuben in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve reuben

IRV’S BURGERS

7998 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$16.00
More about IRV’S BURGERS
Reuben image

 

Hyperion Public - Silver Lake

2538 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reuben$19.00
Hot pastrami, Swiss, house-fermented sauerkraut, Russian... on grilled rye.
More about Hyperion Public - Silver Lake
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
The Famous Tofu Reuben$0.00
Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, served with Russian dressing
Pastrami Reuben Dog$18.00
with Swiss and sauerkraut
Mini Reuben$9.00
corned beef, pastrami, turkey or *tofu, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on rye with chips
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Corned Beef Sandwich$16.95
Shredded corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and Thousand Island aioli (with a little kick) on Rye. Served with plant based soup or side house salad with lemon oregano dressing
More about Eat Drink Americano
Main pic

 

Schwartz's Deli & BBQ - 8820 West Pico Blvd

8820-22 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben's Sandwich$24.95
Includes 3 sides & salads, bread option and add-ons
More about Schwartz's Deli & BBQ - 8820 West Pico Blvd
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner - 6145 Franklin Ave

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$18.00
More about Clark Street Diner - 6145 Franklin Ave
Consumer pic

 

Magee's

6333 W 3rd St #624, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
REUBEN$18.95
OUR WORLD-FAMOUS CORNED BEEF on Grilled Rye with Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, with our housemade horseradish mustard
More about Magee's

