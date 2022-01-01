Rice bowls in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Amara Kitchen
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|Rice & Veggie Bowl
|$13.00
Black rice, kale, sweet potatoes w/ BOSS sauce & beet puree topped w/ avocado, purple slaw
gf | v | nfo
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Zinqué (zin-kae)
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Rice Bowl
|$16.00
brown rice (cauliflower rice +2), avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté, parmesan, sriracha mayo, chicken or frittata
More about DTLA Ramen
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
DTLA Ramen
952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles
|Chashu Belly Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Rice, onsen egg, shredded belly, green onion, sesame seed, shichimi pepper, red ginger. Recommended.
|Tori Soboro Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Rice, onsen egg, ground chicken, green onion, shichimi pepper, crunchy garlic chili oil.
|Spicy Bakudan Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Rice, onsen egg, spicy ground chicken, green onion, sesame seed, shichimi pepper, red ginger.
More about At Home Kitchen
At Home Kitchen
575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$6.39
ground chicken, rice
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles
|Yakitori Rice Bowl
|$9.75
2 Skewers of Chicken Thigh with green onion & 1 skewer of Chicken Meatball on a bed of shredded omelet strips over rice garnished with green onion and seaweed strips.
|Beef Rice Bowl
|$5.00
Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Rice Bowl
|$16.00
brown rice (cauliflower rice +2), avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté, parmesan, sriracha mayo, chicken or frittata
More about Highly Likely
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Black Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Black Rice | Sesame Seeds | Green Curry Coconut Dressing
Roast Butternut | Roast Maitake | Persian Cucumber | Pickled Red Onion | Herb Salad Pink Pickled Egg
More about Shin
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$18.00
|Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Spicy Tuna with avocado and seaweed, served over rice.
|Veggie Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$15.00
More about SQIRL
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Kokuho Rose brown rice, sea salt, EVOO, sorrel, lemon juice, dill, preserved meyer lemon (lemons & salt), watermelon radish, lacto-fermented jalapeno sauce (jalapeno, kosher salt, distilled white vinegar), sheep's milk feta, poached egg, fleur de sel, black pepper. *Photo shown with bacon, kale and avocado added--we call this "the fixings." :)
|The Stella Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Vegan version of the sorrel pesto rice with kale & radish instead of the poached egg and feta (v,gf).
|Loaded Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl (Bacon + Kale + Avo)
|$21.00
The sorrel pesto rice bowl with added bacon, kale & avocado--the quintessential topping trio.
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|White Rice Bowl
|$4.99
a bowl of white rice w/ avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
|Brown Rice Bowl
|$5.99
a bowl of brown rice w/ avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
|Sushi Rice Bowl
|$15.99
Choice of protein on a bed of rice, w/ mix greens salad, sesame seeds, & miso dressing on the side
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Chashu Rice Bowl Small
|$4.75
Crumbled chashu with spicy takana ra-yu over rice, garnished with green onion.
|Chashu Rice Bowl Large
|$9.25
Crumbled chashu with spicy takana ra-yu over rice, garnished with green onion.
|Beef Rice Bowl Large
|$8.75
Simmered thin slices of beef and onion over rice garnished with pickled ginger.