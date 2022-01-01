Rice bowls in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve rice bowls

Rice & Veggie Bowl image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice & Veggie Bowl$13.00
Black rice, kale, sweet potatoes w/ BOSS sauce & beet puree topped w/ avocado, purple slaw
gf | v | nfo
More about Amara Kitchen
Rice Bowl image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$16.00
brown rice (cauliflower rice +2), avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté, parmesan, sriracha mayo, chicken or frittata
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Chashu Belly Rice Bowl image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

DTLA Ramen

952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1862 reviews)
Takeout
Chashu Belly Rice Bowl$10.00
Rice, onsen egg, shredded belly, green onion, sesame seed, shichimi pepper, red ginger. Recommended.
Tori Soboro Rice Bowl$10.00
Rice, onsen egg, ground chicken, green onion, shichimi pepper, crunchy garlic chili oil.
Spicy Bakudan Rice Bowl$10.00
Rice, onsen egg, spicy ground chicken, green onion, sesame seed, shichimi pepper, red ginger.
More about DTLA Ramen
Item pic

 

At Home Kitchen

575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Rice Bowl$6.39
ground chicken, rice
More about At Home Kitchen
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yakitori Rice Bowl$9.75
2 Skewers of Chicken Thigh with green onion & 1 skewer of Chicken Meatball on a bed of shredded omelet strips over rice garnished with green onion and seaweed strips.
Beef Rice Bowl$5.00
Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Rice Bowl image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Bowl$16.00
brown rice (cauliflower rice +2), avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté, parmesan, sriracha mayo, chicken or frittata
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Black Rice Bowl image

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Rice Bowl$16.00
Black Rice | Sesame Seeds | Green Curry Coconut Dressing
Roast Butternut | Roast Maitake | Persian Cucumber | Pickled Red Onion | Herb Salad Pink Pickled Egg
More about Highly Likely
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$18.00
Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl$14.00
Spicy Tuna with avocado and seaweed, served over rice.
Veggie Teriyaki Rice Bowl$15.00
More about Shin
Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl image

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl$10.00
Kokuho Rose brown rice, sea salt, EVOO, sorrel, lemon juice, dill, preserved meyer lemon (lemons & salt), watermelon radish, lacto-fermented jalapeno sauce (jalapeno, kosher salt, distilled white vinegar), sheep's milk feta, poached egg, fleur de sel, black pepper. *Photo shown with bacon, kale and avocado added--we call this "the fixings." :)
The Stella Rice Bowl$10.00
Vegan version of the sorrel pesto rice with kale & radish instead of the poached egg and feta (v,gf).
Loaded Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl (Bacon + Kale + Avo)$21.00
The sorrel pesto rice bowl with added bacon, kale & avocado--the quintessential topping trio.
More about SQIRL
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Rice Bowl$4.99
a bowl of white rice w/ avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
Brown Rice Bowl$5.99
a bowl of brown rice w/ avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
Sushi Rice Bowl$15.99
Choice of protein on a bed of rice, w/ mix greens salad, sesame seeds, & miso dressing on the side
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
1f252ad5-ad41-4277-9a51-2d57daf44437 image

CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chashu Rice Bowl Small$4.75
Crumbled chashu with spicy takana ra-yu over rice, garnished with green onion.
Chashu Rice Bowl Large$9.25
Crumbled chashu with spicy takana ra-yu over rice, garnished with green onion.
Beef Rice Bowl Large$8.75
Simmered thin slices of beef and onion over rice garnished with pickled ginger.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

