Rice noodles in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about Bé Ù
Bé Ù
557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Rice Noodle Plate (VGN) (GF)
|$10.50
Choice of main protein, vermicelli rice noodles, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, julienned cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots. Topped w/ scallion oil & crushed peanuts. Served w/ house sweet & sour fish sauce. Vegan Optional. Gluten-Free
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Rice Noodle
|$3.00
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
301 Ord Street, Los Angeles
|干炒牛河 Hong Kong Rice Noodles with Beef
|$12.50
Our most popular stir fried noodles! Made with Angus beef.
|豉椒炒牛河 Rice Noodles with Beef & Black Bean Sauce
|$12.50
Spicy.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Braised Pork Over Rice Noodle
|$5.75
|Chicken Over Rice Noodle
|$5.75