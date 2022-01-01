Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve rice noodles

Rice Noodle Plate (VGN) (GF) image

 

Bé Ù

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Noodle Plate (VGN) (GF)$10.50
Choice of main protein, vermicelli rice noodles, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, julienned cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots. Topped w/ scallion oil & crushed peanuts. Served w/ house sweet & sour fish sauce. Vegan Optional. Gluten-Free
More about Bé Ù
Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Noodle$3.00
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
干炒牛河 Hong Kong Rice Noodles with Beef image

 

Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
干炒牛河 Hong Kong Rice Noodles with Beef$12.50
Our most popular stir fried noodles! Made with Angus beef.
豉椒炒牛河 Rice Noodles with Beef & Black Bean Sauce$12.50
Spicy.
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Pork Over Rice Noodle$5.75
Chicken Over Rice Noodle$5.75
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
RIce Noodle$3.00
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine

