Rice soup in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve rice soup

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
98 Sizzling Rice Soup$12.25
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Sizzling Rice Soup$9.00
Sm Shrimp Sizzling Rice Soup$5.00
Sm Sizzling Rice Soup$5.00
More about Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
WONTON SOUP NOODLES image

 

Pearl River Deli - 935 Mei Ling Way

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup w/ Rice Noodles$14.00
wonton in Shrimp/pork broth with rice noodles, yuchoy and 3 wontons
More about Pearl River Deli - 935 Mei Ling Way
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Long Rice Soup$0.00
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Orochon Ramen image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Orochon Ramen

123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.6 (3359 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice w/ Soup$15.25
More about Orochon Ramen
Item pic

 

Sichuan Impression WLA

11057 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Rice Noodle Soup 砂锅羊肉粉$15.99
lamb , rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro 羊肉 米粉 豆芽 香菜
More about Sichuan Impression WLA

