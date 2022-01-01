Rigatoni in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve rigatoni

Vernetti image

FRENCH FRIES

Vernetti

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
RIGATONI AL POMODORO$20.00
Dinapoli tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil.
RIGATONI CON SALSICCIA$29.00
Italian sausage, sautéed rapini, sweet peppers, calabrian chili.
More about Vernetti
Item pic

 

Speranza - 2547 Hyperion Ave

2547 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni alla Bolognese$20.00
Home made Rigatoni with meat sauce.
More about Speranza - 2547 Hyperion Ave
Little Beast Restaurant image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Little Beast Restaurant - Eagle Rock

1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb bolognese & Rigatoni$28.00
sumac yogurt, mint, parsley
More about Little Beast Restaurant - Eagle Rock
Item pic

 

Rao's Hollywood

1006 Seward St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni Pomodoro$19.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Onion, Garlic, Fresh Basil
Rigatoni Bolognese$28.00
Ground Beef, Pork and Veal, San Marzano Tomatoes, Herbs
More about Rao's Hollywood
Rigatoni Bolognese image

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles 323-962-9510

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.99
Rigatoni tossed in a slow simmered ragu of fresh sirloin and pork, tomato sauce, garlic, herbs, and red wine
More about Louise's Trattoria - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles 323-962-9510
RIGATONI VODKA image

PASTA

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RIGATONI VODKA$18.00
More about Met Him At A Bar
Banner pic

 

Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd

7605 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Arcobaleno$20.00
fresh burrata, zucchini, cherry tomatoes,
light tomato sauce
Rigatoni Arcobaleno$20.00
fresh burrata, zucchini, cherry tomatoes,
light tomato sauce
More about Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd
Rigatoni Bolognese image

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.99
Rigatoni tossed in a slow simmered ragu of fresh sirloin and pork, tomato sauce, garlic, herbs, and red wine
More about Louise's Trattoria - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084
Hippo Restaurant image

 

Hippo Restaurant - Highland Park

5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni$19.00
Rigatoni with fennel sausage, cornito rosso peppers, spicy pickled peppers, and tomato
More about Hippo Restaurant - Highland Park
Consumer pic

 

Farfalla Los Feliz

1978 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
RIGATONI POLLO E BROCCOLI$21.95
With chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and broccoli  in a light cream sauce
RIGATONI AI TRE FUNGHI$22.95
With Champignons, Shitake and Porcini mushrooms  in a light pink sauce
More about Farfalla Los Feliz
Item pic

 

The Doughroom - 3409 Overland Ave

3409 Overland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Alfredo$16.00
roasted garlic cream, mixed mushrooms, herbs
More about The Doughroom - 3409 Overland Ave
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Pistachio Rigatoni$29.00
Sicilian Shrimp and Pistachio Pesto, Rigatoni, Pecorino Sardo
More about Spartina

Map

