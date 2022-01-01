Rigatoni in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Vernetti
FRENCH FRIES
Vernetti
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|RIGATONI AL POMODORO
|$20.00
Dinapoli tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil.
|RIGATONI CON SALSICCIA
|$29.00
Italian sausage, sautéed rapini, sweet peppers, calabrian chili.
More about Speranza - 2547 Hyperion Ave
Speranza - 2547 Hyperion Ave
2547 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
|Rigatoni alla Bolognese
|$20.00
Home made Rigatoni with meat sauce.
More about Little Beast Restaurant - Eagle Rock
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Little Beast Restaurant - Eagle Rock
1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Lamb bolognese & Rigatoni
|$28.00
sumac yogurt, mint, parsley
More about Rao's Hollywood
Rao's Hollywood
1006 Seward St, Los Angeles
|Rigatoni Pomodoro
|$19.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Onion, Garlic, Fresh Basil
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$28.00
Ground Beef, Pork and Veal, San Marzano Tomatoes, Herbs
More about Louise's Trattoria - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles 323-962-9510
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles 323-962-9510
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.99
Rigatoni tossed in a slow simmered ragu of fresh sirloin and pork, tomato sauce, garlic, herbs, and red wine
More about Met Him At A Bar
PASTA
Met Him At A Bar
801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|RIGATONI VODKA
|$18.00
More about Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd
Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd
7605 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
|Rigatoni Arcobaleno
|$20.00
fresh burrata, zucchini, cherry tomatoes,
light tomato sauce
|Rigatoni Arcobaleno
|$20.00
fresh burrata, zucchini, cherry tomatoes,
light tomato sauce
More about Louise's Trattoria - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.99
Rigatoni tossed in a slow simmered ragu of fresh sirloin and pork, tomato sauce, garlic, herbs, and red wine
More about Hippo Restaurant - Highland Park
Hippo Restaurant - Highland Park
5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Rigatoni
|$19.00
Rigatoni with fennel sausage, cornito rosso peppers, spicy pickled peppers, and tomato
More about Farfalla Los Feliz
Farfalla Los Feliz
1978 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|RIGATONI POLLO E BROCCOLI
|$21.95
With chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and broccoli in a light cream sauce
|RIGATONI AI TRE FUNGHI
|$22.95
With Champignons, Shitake and Porcini mushrooms in a light pink sauce
More about The Doughroom - 3409 Overland Ave
The Doughroom - 3409 Overland Ave
3409 Overland Ave, Los Angeles
|Rigatoni Alfredo
|$16.00
roasted garlic cream, mixed mushrooms, herbs