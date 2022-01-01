Risotto in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve risotto
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Risotto
|$7.00
Ritrovo
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
|Risotto Mare
|$24.00
Arborio rice in marinara sauce with calamari, clams, mussels and shrimp
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Mushroom Risotto
|$17.00
veggie risotto (asparagus, patty pan squash and more), king oyster mushrooms, micro parsley.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amante Restaurant
123 E 9th st, Los Angeles
|Risotto Truffle
|$20.00
Risotto in truffle sauce with onion and butter
|Risotto con Gamberetti
|$23.00
Risotto in pink sauce with shrimps
|Risotto Milanese
|$19.00
Arborio with onion, butter, white wine, saffron and Parmigiano-Reggiano