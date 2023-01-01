Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roasted turkey sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve roasted turkey sandwiches

Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Breast Sandwich$0.00
On rye unless otherwise requested
More about Factor's Famous Deli
a.o.c. brentwood image

FRENCH FRIES

AOC Brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
roast turkey focaccia sandwich$24.00
mozzarella, green harissa, avocado & castelvetranos
More about AOC Brentwood
Consumer pic

 

Zesty Cafe

1840 Century Park East # 105, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Breast Sandwich$6.50
* Half / Full
More about Zesty Cafe
A.O.C image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. winebar

8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (9957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
roast turkey focaccia sandwich$24.00
mozzarella, green harissa, avocado & castelvetranos
More about a.o.c. winebar
Item pic

 

Schwartz's Deli & BBQ - 8820 West Pico Blvd

8820-22 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$16.95
Deli Roasted Turkey Breast, lettuce, tomato, Mayo
More about Schwartz's Deli & BBQ - 8820 West Pico Blvd

Map

Map

