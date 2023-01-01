Roasted turkey sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve roasted turkey sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Roasted Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$0.00
On rye unless otherwise requested
FRENCH FRIES
AOC Brentwood
11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|roast turkey focaccia sandwich
|$24.00
mozzarella, green harissa, avocado & castelvetranos
Zesty Cafe
1840 Century Park East # 105, Los Angeles
|Roasted Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$6.50
* Half / Full
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
a.o.c. winebar
8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
