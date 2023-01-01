Salad bowl in Los Angeles
Anwar's Kitchen
217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles
|Beef Shawarma Salad Bowl
|$15.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and tahini sauce.
|Gyro Salad Bowl
|$15.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and tzatziki sauce.
|Greek Salad Bowl
|$13.95
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Doomie's #NextMex
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Fiesta Salad Bowl
|$13.00
Often the best menu items come from what we make for ourselves! Layered beans & rice, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, crunchy tortilla strips, crema + our special dressing