Salad bowl in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve salad bowl

Anwar's Kitchen

217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Shawarma Salad Bowl$15.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and tahini sauce.
Gyro Salad Bowl$15.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and tzatziki sauce.
Greek Salad Bowl$13.95
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Anwar's Kitchen
Doomie's #NextMex

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiesta Salad Bowl$13.00
Often the best menu items come from what we make for ourselves! Layered beans & rice, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, crunchy tortilla strips, crema + our special dressing
More about Doomie's #NextMex
Le Bowl

7959 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Own Salad Bowl$11.95
