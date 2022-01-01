Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Skin Salad$15.00
Crispy salmon skin on a bed of organic spring mix, w/ avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots and ponzu dressing.
More about Kombu Sushi
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$13.99
Salmon(Seared/non seared) please specify
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Skin Salad$14.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Tut's Grill

12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$14.00
More about Tut's Grill
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SALAD$22.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico
SALMON SALAD image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SALAD$18.00
Radicchio, arugula, cherry tomato, lime dressing
More about Bloom Cafe
Item pic

 

Detroit Vesey's

2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Salmon Salad with Carrot Ginger Dressing$17.00
miso glazed salmon served over baby kale, spiced pickled cucumbers, beet pickled egg, spiced pepitas and a carrot ginger dressing
More about Detroit Vesey's
Item pic

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$15.00
Broiled Koji Marinated Salmon over Kenter Farms Saladini, Gobo, Cucumber, Sun-gold Tomato, Radish, Fresh Herbs, Crispy Buckwheat, Choice of Carrot-Ginger or Sesame Dressing.
More about Yojimbo
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Salad$14.95
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atlantic Salmon Fillet & Caesar Salad Duet$15.99
Prepared in your choice of two styles:
lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with a luncheon portioned Caesar salad. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Pan Roasted Salmon Salad image

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pan Roasted Salmon Salad$18.00
Atlantic salmon, mixed local greens, capers, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Served with pretzel roll.
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SA: Lightly Smoked Salmon Nicoise Salad$17.00
Our house lightly smoked salmon on a bed of Shu greens with castelvetrano olives, blush tomatoes, Easter egg radishes, Weiser fingerling potatoes, furikake, fresh herbs, curly scallions & shallot vinaigrette.
More about SQIRL
Consumer pic

 

Kashira Japanese Restaurant

766 S. Santee St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$14.95
Salmon sashimi with assorted Japanese pickles on top of spring mix.
Shoyu Mustard Dressing.
More about Kashira Japanese Restaurant
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TERIYAKI SALMON W RICE, & SALAD$12.99
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Skin Salad$18.99
Crispy Salmon Skin on top of our green house salad
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Skin Salad$15.00
Crispy salmon skin on a bed of organic spring mix, w/ avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots and ponzu dressing.
More about Kombu Sushi
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Beverly

7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SALAD$22.00
More about Fish Grill - Beverly
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon Salad$16.95
Pan Seared Salmon, romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette.
More about Spring St. Cafe

