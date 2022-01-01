Salmon salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve salmon salad
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$15.00
Crispy salmon skin on a bed of organic spring mix, w/ avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots and ponzu dressing.
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Salmon Salad
|$13.99
Salmon(Seared/non seared) please specify
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$14.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Grill - Pico
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|SALMON SALAD
|$22.00
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|SALMON SALAD
|$18.00
Radicchio, arugula, cherry tomato, lime dressing
Detroit Vesey's
2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Miso Salmon Salad with Carrot Ginger Dressing
|$17.00
miso glazed salmon served over baby kale, spiced pickled cucumbers, beet pickled egg, spiced pepitas and a carrot ginger dressing
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Broiled Koji Marinated Salmon over Kenter Farms Saladini, Gobo, Cucumber, Sun-gold Tomato, Radish, Fresh Herbs, Crispy Buckwheat, Choice of Carrot-Ginger or Sesame Dressing.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.95
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Atlantic Salmon Fillet & Caesar Salad Duet
|$15.99
Prepared in your choice of two styles:
lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with a luncheon portioned Caesar salad. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Pan Roasted Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Atlantic salmon, mixed local greens, capers, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Served with pretzel roll.
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|SA: Lightly Smoked Salmon Nicoise Salad
|$17.00
Our house lightly smoked salmon on a bed of Shu greens with castelvetrano olives, blush tomatoes, Easter egg radishes, Weiser fingerling potatoes, furikake, fresh herbs, curly scallions & shallot vinaigrette.
Kashira Japanese Restaurant
766 S. Santee St., Los Angeles
|Salmon Salad
|$14.95
Salmon sashimi with assorted Japanese pickles on top of spring mix.
Shoyu Mustard Dressing.
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|TERIYAKI SALMON W RICE, & SALAD
|$12.99
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$18.99
Crispy Salmon Skin on top of our green house salad
Kombu Sushi
3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$15.00
Crispy salmon skin on a bed of organic spring mix, w/ avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots and ponzu dressing.
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Grill - Beverly
7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES
|SALMON SALAD
|$22.00