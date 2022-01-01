Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - DTLA

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Cucumber Sandwich$15.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - DTLA
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico - 9618 W Pico Blvd

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON SANDWICH$18.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico - 9618 W Pico Blvd
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON SANDWICH$17.50
Grilled Salmon , lettuce, red onion, tomato, Brioche bun, with chipotle spread
More about Bloom Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Century City

10250 Constellation Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Landwer’s Smoked Salmon Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Salmon, Créme Fraiche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Capers,
Optional To be Served with GF Bread
More about Cafe Landwer - Century City
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Beverly - 7226 BEVERLY BLVD

7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON SANDWICH$18.00
More about Fish Grill - Beverly - 7226 BEVERLY BLVD

