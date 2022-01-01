Salmon sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
Zinqué (zin-kae) - DTLA
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Smoked Salmon Cucumber Sandwich
|$15.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Grill - Pico - 9618 W Pico Blvd
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|SALMON SANDWICH
|$18.00
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|SALMON SANDWICH
|$17.50
Grilled Salmon , lettuce, red onion, tomato, Brioche bun, with chipotle spread
Cafe Landwer - Century City
10250 Constellation Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Landwer’s Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$17.00
Smoked Salmon, Créme Fraiche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Capers,
Optional To be Served with GF Bread