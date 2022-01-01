Sashimi in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve sashimi
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Sashimi Plate
|$30.00
11 pieces assorted sashimi. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Tuna Sashimi (4pcs)
|$8.00
|Yellowtail Sashimi (4pcs)
|$12.00
|Salmon Sashimi (4pcs)
|$8.00
Yunomi Handroll
806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100, Los Angeles
|Five Cutroll + Sashimi Box
|$28.00
20 Piece Cutroll - Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp Tempura, 2 piece Yellowtail Serrano Sashimi, 2 piece Albacore Crispy Onion Sashimi and Edamame
|Yellowtail Serrano Sashimi
|$16.00
Yellowtail Sashimi with Serrano, Tomato and Cilantro
|Spicy Albacore Crunchy Onion Sashimi
|$15.00
Spicy Albacore Sashimi with Crunchy Onion
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Albacore Sashimi Salad
|$22.00
|Full Sashimi Set
|$21.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Sashimi Platter
|$34.00
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mixed Sashimi Salad
|$21.00
Tuna, yellowtail and salmon, Avocado, Spring mix, Seaweed Salad, daikon sprouts, Cucumbers, Japanese Soy Dressing, sesame seed
|Sushi or Sashimi Sampler
|$25.50
Choose Sushi or Sashimi of 2 Salmon, 2 Yellowtail, 2 Tuna, 2 Albacore
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Albacore Sashimi w/ Fried Onion
|$16.00
Seared Albacore with onion dressing, creamy sesame dressing, and fried onion.
|Salmon Sashimi
|$16.00
|Small Sushi & Sashimi Combo
|$39.00
3 types of Sashimi (2 pieces each),
6 pieces of Nigiri (Chefs Choice)
Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
327 E 1st St, Los Angeles
|Mix Sashimi
|$13.50
3pcs raw tuna and 4pcs salmon with radish shavings
|Salmon Sashimi
|$13.50
7pcs raw salmon and radish shavings
|Miso Ramen and Small Sashimi Bowl
|$24.50
Served with a salad.
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mixed Sashimi Salad
|$19.99
8pc. mixed sashimi on top of our green house salad.
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, & Seared Albacore
|6pc. Tuna Sashimi
|$13.99
6pc tuna sashimi
|8pc. Mixed Sashimi
|$15.50
tuna sashimi, salmon sashimi, yellowtail sashimi, seared albacore sashimi w/ crispy onion & ponzu