Sashimi in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sashimi Plate$30.00
11 pieces assorted sashimi. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
More about Kombu Sushi
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sashimi (4pcs)$8.00
Yellowtail Sashimi (4pcs)$12.00
Salmon Sashimi (4pcs)$8.00
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Five Cutroll + Sashimi Box image

 

Yunomi Handroll

806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Five Cutroll + Sashimi Box$28.00
20 Piece Cutroll - Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp Tempura, 2 piece Yellowtail Serrano Sashimi, 2 piece Albacore Crispy Onion Sashimi and Edamame
Yellowtail Serrano Sashimi$16.00
Yellowtail Sashimi with Serrano, Tomato and Cilantro
Spicy Albacore Crunchy Onion Sashimi$15.00
Spicy Albacore Sashimi with Crunchy Onion
More about Yunomi Handroll
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Albacore Sashimi Salad$22.00
Full Sashimi Set$21.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Platter$34.00
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Sashimi Salad$21.00
Tuna, yellowtail and salmon, Avocado, Spring mix, Seaweed Salad, daikon sprouts, Cucumbers, Japanese Soy Dressing, sesame seed
Sushi or Sashimi Sampler$25.50
Choose Sushi or Sashimi of 2 Salmon, 2 Yellowtail, 2 Tuna, 2 Albacore
More about Wokcano
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Albacore Sashimi w/ Fried Onion$16.00
Seared Albacore with onion dressing, creamy sesame dressing, and fried onion.
Salmon Sashimi$16.00
Small Sushi & Sashimi Combo$39.00
3 types of Sashimi (2 pieces each),
6 pieces of Nigiri (Chefs Choice)
More about Shin
Item pic

 

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mix Sashimi$13.50
3pcs raw tuna and 4pcs salmon with radish shavings
Salmon Sashimi$13.50
7pcs raw salmon and radish shavings
Miso Ramen and Small Sashimi Bowl$24.50
Served with a salad.
More about Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Sashimi Salad$19.99
8pc. mixed sashimi on top of our green house salad.
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, & Seared Albacore
6pc. Tuna Sashimi$13.99
6pc tuna sashimi
8pc. Mixed Sashimi$15.50
tuna sashimi, salmon sashimi, yellowtail sashimi, seared albacore sashimi w/ crispy onion & ponzu
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sashimi Plate$30.00
11 pieces assorted sashimi. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
Sashimi Plate$18.00
9 piece sashimi- chef's choice
More about Kombu Sushi

