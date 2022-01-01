Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Scallop Roll$9.00
Spicy Scallop Roll$10.00
Hokkaido Hotate - Scallop
More about Kombu Sushi
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Roll$6.50
Baked Scallop Roll$10.99
In: Cali Roll
Out: Baked Scallop
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Scallop$8.50
Jumbo Scallop
Spicy Scallop
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
3 PERUVIAN SCALLOPS ON THE HALF-SHELL image

 

CEVICHE PROJECT

2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 PERUVIAN SCALLOPS ON THE HALF-SHELL$14.00
3 of our famous Peruvian scallop shooters with tangerine, pomegranate, Serrano chile, micro-cilantro, lava salt, and extra virgin olive oil
More about CEVICHE PROJECT
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops Garlic Sauce🌶$19.00
Scallops + Snowpeas$19.00
Sizzling Beef with Scallops$20.00
1/4 inch Cuts of Beef & Scallops w/ Mixed Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Snow Peas, Zuchinni & Jicama) on a Sizzling Plate w/ Our Dynasty Oyster Sauce.
More about Chi Dynasty
Item pic

 

CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki

242 Avenue 25, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallop
Japanese Scallop from Hokkaido
More about CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
Scallop Tostada image

SEAFOOD

Found Oyster

4880 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Delivery
Scallop Tostada$18.00
Day boat Maine scallops, yuzu kosho, opal basil.
More about Found Oyster
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallops Yakitori$5.50
Scallop Nigiri$9.00
More about Shin
Item pic

 

Hippo Restaurant

5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Griddle'd Scallops$28.00
cannellini beans, romesco, caperberry relish.
**Contains Gluten**
More about Hippo Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Kashira Japanese Restaurant

766 S. Santee St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Scallop Roll$14.95
In: crab and avocado
Top: scallop spicy mayo and unagi sauce
More about Kashira Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop & Shrimp Gao (25 pieces)$65.00
扇貝蝦餃. Scallop & Shrimp steamed in a Crystal dumpling. 3 pieces
Scallop & Shrimp Gao (3 pieces)$8.00
扇貝蝦餃. Scallop & Shrimp steamed in a Crystal dumpling. Skillfully handmade by skilled dim sum chefs, with scallop and shrimp wrapped in a handmade wheat starch wrapper that becomes translucent when steamed. 3 pieces
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
City Tacos image

 

City Tacos

835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SCALLOP DREAMS TACO$5.75
More about City Tacos
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Scallop Roll$9.00
Spicy Scallop Roll$10.00
More about Kombu Sushi

