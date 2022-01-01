Scallops in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve scallops
More about Kombu Sushi
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$9.00
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$10.00
|Hokkaido Hotate - Scallop
More about Sushi Nabeeya
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$6.50
|Baked Scallop Roll
|$10.99
In: Cali Roll
Out: Baked Scallop
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Spicy Scallop
|$8.50
|Jumbo Scallop
|Spicy Scallop
More about CEVICHE PROJECT
CEVICHE PROJECT
2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
|3 PERUVIAN SCALLOPS ON THE HALF-SHELL
|$14.00
3 of our famous Peruvian scallop shooters with tangerine, pomegranate, Serrano chile, micro-cilantro, lava salt, and extra virgin olive oil
More about Chi Dynasty
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Scallops Garlic Sauce🌶
|$19.00
|Scallops + Snowpeas
|$19.00
|Sizzling Beef with Scallops
|$20.00
1/4 inch Cuts of Beef & Scallops w/ Mixed Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Snow Peas, Zuchinni & Jicama) on a Sizzling Plate w/ Our Dynasty Oyster Sauce.
More about CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
242 Avenue 25, Los Angeles
|Scallop
Japanese Scallop from Hokkaido
More about Found Oyster
SEAFOOD
Found Oyster
4880 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles
|Scallop Tostada
|$18.00
Day boat Maine scallops, yuzu kosho, opal basil.
More about Hippo Restaurant
Hippo Restaurant
5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Griddle'd Scallops
|$28.00
cannellini beans, romesco, caperberry relish.
**Contains Gluten**
More about Kashira Japanese Restaurant
Kashira Japanese Restaurant
766 S. Santee St., Los Angeles
|Baked Scallop Roll
|$14.95
In: crab and avocado
Top: scallop spicy mayo and unagi sauce
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Scallop & Shrimp Gao (25 pieces)
|$65.00
扇貝蝦餃. Scallop & Shrimp steamed in a Crystal dumpling. 3 pieces
|Scallop & Shrimp Gao (3 pieces)
|$8.00
扇貝蝦餃. Scallop & Shrimp steamed in a Crystal dumpling. Skillfully handmade by skilled dim sum chefs, with scallop and shrimp wrapped in a handmade wheat starch wrapper that becomes translucent when steamed. 3 pieces
More about City Tacos
City Tacos
835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES
|SCALLOP DREAMS TACO
|$5.75