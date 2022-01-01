Seafood soup in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve seafood soup
More about Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles
|SEAFOOD SOUP
|$17.00
Shrimps, squids, green mussels, Filet Fish, Scallops and mushroom in thai spicy lime soup.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Poh Tak (Seafood Soup)
|$19.00
Seafood soup with shrimp, mussels, fish fillet, fragrant lemon-grass broth, lime, ginger, basil, red onion, cilantro, scallions, and thai chilies.