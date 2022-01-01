Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sesame tofu in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve sesame tofu

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Organic Sesame Tofu Stir-Fry$15.00
Organic grilled tofu with kale, mushrooms, brussels sprouts, tomato, fresh cilantro , quinoa and ginger sesame vinaigrette all sauteed together. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sesame Tofu Salad$10.00
GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Tofu🌶$13.00
