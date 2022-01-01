Shawarma in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Anwar's Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Anwar's Kitchen
217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$16.95
served with rice, hummus and salad
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$14.95
Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
|Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl
|$15.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and garlic sauce.
More about Tut's Grill
Tut's Grill
12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$11.00
|Beef Shawarma Plate
|$13.00
|Beef Shawarma Bowl
|$8.50
More about Sunnin - Westwood
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$12.50
Tahini sauce, Garlic spread, Tomato, Lettuce, and Turnips. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
|Beef Shawarma Plate
|$19.50
Beef shawarma with rice, tahini and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
|Beef Shawarma A La Carte
|$12.50
Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.