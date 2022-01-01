Shawarma wraps in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shawarma wraps
Anwar's Kitchen
217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$14.95
Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
Tut's Grill
12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$11.00
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$11.00
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$12.50
Tahini sauce, Garlic spread, Tomato, Lettuce, and Turnips. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$13.50
Parsley, onion, tomato, turnip, sumak and tahini sauce. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.