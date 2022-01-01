Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma wraps in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shawarma wraps

FRENCH FRIES

Anwar's Kitchen

217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$14.95
Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
More about Anwar's Kitchen
Tut's Grill

12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Shawarma Wrap$11.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.00
More about Tut's Grill
Sunnin - Westwood

1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$12.50
Tahini sauce, Garlic spread, Tomato, Lettuce, and Turnips. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Beef Shawarma Wrap$13.50
Parsley, onion, tomato, turnip, sumak and tahini sauce. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
More about Sunnin - Westwood

