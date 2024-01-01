Shell tacos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shell tacos
St. Anne's Cafeteria
155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Homemade Chicken Hard-Shell Tacos
|$4.25
Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken - Culver City
10401 Venice Blvd Suite 101B, Los Angeles
|Hard Shell Ground Beef Taco
|$3.95
Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Hard Shell Tortilla
CAA Kitchen
2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|* $1 HARD SHELL GROUND BEEF TACO TUESDAY*
|$1.00
Carnitas tacos with onions & cilantro.
Salsa on the side