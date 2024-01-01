Shell tacos in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

St. Anne's Cafeteria image

 

St. Anne's Cafeteria

155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Chicken Hard-Shell Tacos$4.25
More about St. Anne's Cafeteria
Consumer pic

 

Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken - Culver City

10401 Venice Blvd Suite 101B, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hard Shell Ground Beef Taco$3.95
Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Hard Shell Tortilla
More about Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken - Culver City
Main pic

 

CAA Kitchen

2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
* $1 HARD SHELL GROUND BEEF TACO TUESDAY*$1.00
Carnitas tacos with onions & cilantro.
Salsa on the side
More about CAA Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken - Westchester

7101 W Manchester aVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hard Shell Ground Beef Taco$3.95
Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Hard Shell Tortilla
More about Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken - Westchester

