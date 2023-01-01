Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shish kebabs in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shish kebabs

Sunnin - Westwood

1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

TakeoutDelivery
Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Plate$18.50
Chicken kebab with garlic, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Wrap$13.50
Garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato and turnip. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Levant Mediterranean Restaurant and Catering - 5527 Hollywood Blvd

5527 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Shish Kebab$24.00
Beef, roasted tomato, pepper, red sauerkraut, onion, lavash served with bulgur or rice (8 pieces) 0.47 lb
FRENCH FRIES

Carousel Restaurant Hollywood

5112 Hollywood Blvd #107, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2879 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lamb Shish Kebab Plate$20.00
Choice tender lamb filet, cubed and seasoned.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishe. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
Filet Shish Kebab Sandwich$11.00
Cubed beef filet mignon, onion-parsley mix, tomatoes, pickled turnips and spices.
Filet Shish Kebab (Lahem Meshwey) Plate$19.00
Lahem meshwey. Cubed beef filet mignon.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
