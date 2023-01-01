Shish kebabs in Los Angeles
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Plate
|$18.50
Chicken kebab with garlic, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
|Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Wrap
|$13.50
Garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato and turnip. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Levant Mediterranean Restaurant and Catering - 5527 Hollywood Blvd
5527 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Beef Shish Kebab
|$24.00
Beef, roasted tomato, pepper, red sauerkraut, onion, lavash served with bulgur or rice (8 pieces) 0.47 lb
Carousel Restaurant Hollywood
5112 Hollywood Blvd #107, Los Angeles
|Lamb Shish Kebab Plate
|$20.00
Choice tender lamb filet, cubed and seasoned.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishe. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.
|Filet Shish Kebab Sandwich
|$11.00
Cubed beef filet mignon, onion-parsley mix, tomatoes, pickled turnips and spices.
|Filet Shish Kebab (Lahem Meshwey) Plate
|$19.00
Lahem meshwey. Cubed beef filet mignon.
Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips.