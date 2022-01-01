Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

Gobernador Jumbo Shrimp Burrito$13.00
Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp, peppers, caramelized onion, la original culichi salsa. served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
Tu Madre - Larchmont Village

203 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Crispy Shrimp Burrito$12.00
Buttermilk fried shrimp, sweet n sour marinade, sesame seeds, seaweed flakes, chipotle aioli, chives, turmeric brown rice, poblano ranch slaw
More about Tu Madre - Larchmont Village
Tu Madre - West Hollywood

1111 N Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles

Crispy Shrimp Burrito$14.00
Buttermilk fried shrimp, sweet n sour marinade, sesame seeds, seaweed flakes, chipotle aioli, chives, turmeric brown rice, poblano ranch slaw
More about Tu Madre - West Hollywood

