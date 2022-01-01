Shrimp burritos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|Gobernador Jumbo Shrimp Burrito
|$13.00
Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp, peppers, caramelized onion, la original culichi salsa. served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
Tu Madre - Larchmont Village
203 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crispy Shrimp Burrito
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried shrimp, sweet n sour marinade, sesame seeds, seaweed flakes, chipotle aioli, chives, turmeric brown rice, poblano ranch slaw