Shrimp curry in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp curry
Shamshiri Grill - 1712 Westwood Blvd.
1712 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles
|Shrimp Curry
|$27.95
A favorite Southern Persian Curry. Jumbo prawns, prepared with mild curry and seasonal vegetables. Served with your choice of basmati or brown rice.
|Stew of curry with Shrimp
|$27.95
A Southern Persian flavor. Eggplants, sautéed and melted in Coconut Milk, Seasonal Vegetables & Massaman Curry Spices (Red Chiles, Fresh Garlic, Shallots, Galangal, Ginger, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Coriander, Cumin, Cilantro Roots, Nutmeg, Turme
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express - 358 W 38th St.
358 W 38th St., Los Angeles
|Curry Rice (Shrimp Tempura)
|$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with two pieces of shrimp tempura. Contains dairy.
|Shrimp Tempura Curry Udon
|$12.45
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with shrimp tempura.