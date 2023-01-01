Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Shamshiri Grill - 1712 Westwood Blvd.

1712 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles

Shrimp Curry$27.95
A favorite Southern Persian Curry. Jumbo prawns, prepared with mild curry and seasonal vegetables. Served with your choice of basmati or brown rice.
Stew of curry with Shrimp$27.95
A Southern Persian flavor. Eggplants, sautéed and melted in Coconut Milk, Seasonal Vegetables & Massaman Curry Spices (Red Chiles, Fresh Garlic, Shallots, Galangal, Ginger, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Coriander, Cumin, Cilantro Roots, Nutmeg, Turme
More about Shamshiri Grill - 1712 Westwood Blvd.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express - 358 W 38th St.

358 W 38th St., Los Angeles

Curry Rice (Shrimp Tempura)$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with two pieces of shrimp tempura. Contains dairy.
Shrimp Tempura Curry Udon$12.45
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with shrimp tempura.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express - 358 W 38th St.

