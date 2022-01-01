Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Asparagus Roll$10.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
More about Kombu Sushi
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace image

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp tempura roll$6.00
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls image

 

Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.95
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Eel sauce, Cucumber, spicy mayo, sesame seed
More about Wokcano
Item pic

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Krispy Shrimp Roll$4.50
Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
Shrimp Crunch Roll$14.95
Crispy Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Nori, Sushi Rice, Nori, rolled in Tempura Flakes, topped with Ponzu Mayo and Eel Sauce.
More about GO by Citizens
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rock Shrimp Roll$19.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber topped with Smelt Roe
More about Shin
Item pic

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Seaweed Wrapped Shrimp & Pork Roll (3 pieces)$12.00
海苔蝦捲 Ground shrimp & pork wrapped in seaweed nori & lightly fried. 3 pieces
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Banner pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.99
8pc tempura ‘’shrimp’’, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp Asparagus Roll (gf)$9.00
Shrimp Asparagus Roll (gf)$10.00
More about Kombu Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Ruam Mitr

7168 Melrose ave, Los angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRESH ROLLS WITH SHRIMP$14.00
Shrimp / Spring Mixed / Carrot / Cucumber / Sweet&Sour Sauce / Honey mustard sauce.
More about Ruam Mitr

