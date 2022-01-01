Shrimp rolls in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Asparagus Roll
|$10.00
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Shrimp tempura roll
|$6.00
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
301 Ord Street, Los Angeles
|炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls
|$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.95
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Eel sauce, Cucumber, spicy mayo, sesame seed
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Krispy Shrimp Roll
|$4.50
Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
|Shrimp Crunch Roll
|$14.95
Crispy Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Nori, Sushi Rice, Nori, rolled in Tempura Flakes, topped with Ponzu Mayo and Eel Sauce.
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Rock Shrimp Roll
|$19.00
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber topped with Smelt Roe
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Fried Seaweed Wrapped Shrimp & Pork Roll (3 pieces)
|$12.00
海苔蝦捲 Ground shrimp & pork wrapped in seaweed nori & lightly fried. 3 pieces
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.99
8pc tempura ‘’shrimp’’, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
Kombu Sushi
3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
|Shrimp Asparagus Roll (gf)
|$9.00
|Shrimp Asparagus Roll (gf)
|$10.00