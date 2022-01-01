Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp soup in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp soup

Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, bok choy, chicken broth
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Shrimp Sizzling Rice Soup$5.00
Lg Shrimp Sizzling Rice Soup$9.00
More about Chi Dynasty
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine image

 

Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
什錦湯麵 Shrimp, Fish Ball & Minced Pork Noodle Soup$12.50
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Soup
A 12-hour chicken & pork broth, shrimp wontons, bok choy, and garnished with scallions.
More about Joy on York
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, with bok choy in a chicken broth.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Saimin Soup
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Feast From the East image

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Soup$5.75
Shrimp Wonton Dumplings in a vegetarian broth, with baby corn, sliced bamboo, sliced shiitake, scallions
More about Feast From the East

