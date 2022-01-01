Shrimp soup in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp soup
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, bok choy, chicken broth
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Sm Shrimp Sizzling Rice Soup
|$5.00
|Lg Shrimp Sizzling Rice Soup
|$9.00
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
301 Ord Street, Los Angeles
|什錦湯麵 Shrimp, Fish Ball & Minced Pork Noodle Soup
|$12.50
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
A 12-hour chicken & pork broth, shrimp wontons, bok choy, and garnished with scallions.
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, with bok choy in a chicken broth.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Shrimp Saimin Soup