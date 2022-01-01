Shrimp tacos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Gobernador Signature Taco
|$4.75
jumbo shrimp sauteed with caramelized onions & peppers, griddled cheese, la original culichi salsa. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla
|Shrimp Gobernador Street Taco
|$2.75
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with caramelized onions and peppers, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
-NEW- Crispy shrimp topped with cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro, chopped onion & tomato. Handmade corn tortilla
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$7.95
Crispy Shrimp, Tarutaru Sauce, Sushi Rice in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
fresh corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, shaved red cabbage, pineapple-jicama salsa.
|Shrimp Taco a La Carte
|$5.50
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00