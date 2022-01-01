Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Shrimp Gobernador Signature Taco image

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Gobernador Signature Taco$4.75
jumbo shrimp sauteed with caramelized onions & peppers, griddled cheese, la original culichi salsa. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla
Shrimp Gobernador Street Taco$2.75
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with caramelized onions and peppers, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla.
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
826a33cf-98cf-4ab8-999e-9c6d6b73b62e image

 

La Carmencita

1156 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Shrimp$5.75
More about La Carmencita
Fried Shrimp Taco image

 

NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Taco$4.75
-NEW- Crispy shrimp topped with cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro, chopped onion & tomato. Handmade corn tortilla
More about NextMex Hollywood
Item pic

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Shrimp Taco$7.95
Crispy Shrimp, Tarutaru Sauce, Sushi Rice in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
More about GO by Citizens
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
fresh corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, shaved red cabbage, pineapple-jicama salsa.
Shrimp Taco a La Carte$5.50
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Tu Madre - West Hollywood

1111 N Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco$6.00
Tajin blackened shrimp, poblano ranch slaw, avocado, lime zest
More about Tu Madre - West Hollywood

