Shrimp tempura in Los Angeles

More about Kombu Sushi
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
|Shrimp & Veggie Tempura
|$14.00
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Shrimp tempura roll
|$6.00
|SHRIMP TEMPURA
|$9.00
fried, lightly battered shrimp, 5pcs.
|SHRIMP & VEGGIE TEMPURA
|$12.00
More about Yunomi Handroll
Yunomi Handroll
806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100, Los Angeles
|Rock Shrimp Tempura
|$14.00
Rock Shrimp Tempura Tossed in Creamy Spicy Mayo, Shichimi, Chives
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
|Shrimp Tempura 5pcs
|$10.00
More about Rike
Rike
228 East 1st Street, Los Angeles
|Curry Shrimp Tempura
|$4.00
Breaded crispy fried shrimp with flavorful rice on top makes a delicious dish.
Curry flavored sauce is popular from children to adults.
Rice, Shrimp, White Sesame Seeds, Curry Sauce
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Tempura (4)
|$7.15
4 pcs.
More about General Admission LA
TACOS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
General Admission LA
3311 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Tempura
|$12.00
More about Wokcano
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Tempura (2)
|$7.50
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.95
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Eel sauce, Cucumber, spicy mayo, sesame seed
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
358 W 38th St., Los Angeles
|Curry Rice (Shrimp Tempura)
|$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with two pieces of shrimp tempura. Contains dairy.
More about Shin
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Shrimp & Mixed Veggie Tempura
|$10.00
Shrimp and mixed veggie with tempura sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura (4 pc)
|$10.00
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber topped with Smelt Roe
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.99
8pc tempura ‘’shrimp’’, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
RAMEN • NOODLES
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Tempura Bowl
|$12.50
*NEW* Tangy & crispy shrimp tempura bowl served w/ three up-sized fresh shrimp tempura, rice, and a side of our Tsurumaru Original sweet sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Udon
|$12.50
*NEW* Homemade Udon noodles w/ crispy & fresh 3 piece up-sized shrimp tempura & wakame (seaweed). Accompanied by our signature dashi soup base.
|(2pc) Shrimp Tempura
|$4.20
*NOW Up-sized & bigger for the same price!* 2pc crispy & fresh, shrimp tempura.