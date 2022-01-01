Shrimp tempura in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp & Veggie Tempura$14.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
More about Kombu Sushi
Item pic

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp tempura roll$6.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA$9.00
fried, lightly battered shrimp, 5pcs.
SHRIMP & VEGGIE TEMPURA$12.00
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura 6pcs$8.99
More about Sushi Nabeeya
d8626654-7d7d-4ea9-a671-2464921edb04 image

 

Yunomi Handroll

806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rock Shrimp Tempura$14.00
Rock Shrimp Tempura Tossed in Creamy Spicy Mayo, Shichimi, Chives
More about Yunomi Handroll
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp Tempura 5pcs$10.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Curry Shrimp Tempura image

 

Rike

228 East 1st Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Shrimp Tempura$4.00
Breaded crispy fried shrimp with flavorful rice on top makes a delicious dish.
Curry flavored sauce is popular from children to adults.
Rice, Shrimp, White Sesame Seeds, Curry Sauce
More about Rike
Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura (4)$7.15
4 pcs.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
General Admission LA image

TACOS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

General Admission LA

3311 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$12.00
More about General Admission LA
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura (2)$7.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.95
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Eel sauce, Cucumber, spicy mayo, sesame seed
More about Wokcano
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Veg Tempura$6.00
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express

358 W 38th St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Rice (Shrimp Tempura)$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with two pieces of shrimp tempura. Contains dairy.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Mixed Veggie Tempura$10.00
Shrimp and mixed veggie with tempura sauce.
Shrimp Tempura (4 pc)$10.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber topped with Smelt Roe
More about Shin
Banner pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.99
8pc tempura ‘’shrimp’’, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Bowl$12.50
*NEW* Tangy & crispy shrimp tempura bowl served w/ three up-sized fresh shrimp tempura, rice, and a side of our Tsurumaru Original sweet sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Udon$12.50
*NEW* Homemade Udon noodles w/ crispy & fresh 3 piece up-sized shrimp tempura & wakame (seaweed). Accompanied by our signature dashi soup base.
(2pc) Shrimp Tempura$4.20
*NOW Up-sized & bigger for the same price!* 2pc crispy & fresh, shrimp tempura.
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp Tempura$14.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
More about Kombu Sushi

Map

Map

