Shrimp wraps in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wrap
|$12.00
Deep fried shrimp, wonton wrapper, red sweet and sour sauce.
524 Thai Eatery - 524 S. Occidental
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Shrimps Stuffed Fried Wonton Wraps (7)
|$7.50
Stuffed fried wontons and deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce
Sol of LA Cafe - 4511 W Pico Blvd
4511 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Wrap
|$12.00
Shrimp Scampi, Rice Pilaf, Mozzarella, Flour Tortilla