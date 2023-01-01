Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Wrap$12.00
Deep fried shrimp, wonton wrapper, red sweet and sour sauce.
Shrimp Wrap$12.00
Deep fried shrimp, wonton wrapper, red sweet and sour sauce.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
524 Thai Eatery - 524 S. Occidental

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimps Stuffed Fried Wonton Wraps (7)$7.50
Stuffed fried wontons and deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce
More about 524 Thai Eatery - 524 S. Occidental
Sol of LA Cafe - 4511 W Pico Blvd

4511 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Wrap$12.00
Shrimp Scampi, Rice Pilaf, Mozzarella, Flour Tortilla
More about Sol of LA Cafe - 4511 W Pico Blvd
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Seaweed Wrapped Shrimp & Pork Roll (3 pieces)$10.00
海苔蝦捲 Ground shrimp & pork wrapped in seaweed nori & lightly fried. 3 pieces
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.

