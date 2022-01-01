Soba noodles in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve soba noodles
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Soba Noodle
|$19.00
Soy dashi broth soup with shrimp tempura,
spinach, wakame and scallions.
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Soba Noodle Salad
|$10.00
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|SOBA NOODLE TOFU
|$16.95
Sprouts, carrots, seaweeds, nappa cabbage, cilantro, cashews . miso ginger chile vinaigrette
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Itsuki Inaka Soba Noodle
|$8.00
Inaka Soba Noodles are dried buckwheat noodles, made 'inaka' (country/rural) style, and is slightly thicker cut; they're a little thinner than spaghetti. You can eat soba hot in broth or cold with dipping sauce.