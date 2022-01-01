Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soba noodles in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve soba noodles

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soba Noodle$19.00
Soy dashi broth soup with shrimp tempura,
spinach, wakame and scallions.
More about Kombu Sushi
Item pic

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soba Noodle Salad$10.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SOBA NOODLE TOFU$16.95
Sprouts, carrots, seaweeds, nappa cabbage, cilantro, cashews . miso ginger chile vinaigrette
More about Bloom Cafe
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Itsuki Inaka Soba Noodle$8.00
Inaka Soba Noodles are dried buckwheat noodles, made 'inaka' (country/rural) style, and is slightly thicker cut; they're a little thinner than spaghetti. You can eat soba hot in broth or cold with dipping sauce.
More about SQIRL
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soba Noodle$19.00
Soy dashi broth soup with tempura shrimp,
spinach, wakame and scallions.
More about Kombu Sushi

