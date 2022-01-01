Soft shell crabs in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Soft Shell Crab Tempura
|$13.00
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Soft Shell crab Curry
|$18.00
Crisp soft-shell crab, egg, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Soft Shell Crab Curry
|$19.00
Crispy soft shell crab, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery.
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Soft Shell Crab Curry
|$18.00
Crispy soft shell crab, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery.