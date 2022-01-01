Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab$10.00
More about Kombu Sushi
Item pic

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Tempura$13.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell crab Curry$18.00
Crisp soft-shell crab, egg, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Curry$19.00
Crispy soft shell crab, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery.
Soft Shell Crab Curry$19.00
Crispy soft shell crab, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Curry$18.00
Crispy soft shell crab, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab$10.00
More about Kombu Sushi

