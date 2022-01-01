Spaghetti in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve spaghetti
TAPAS
Orsa & Winston
122 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|SPAGHETTI
|$18.00
Brebirousse d’Argental cheese, sansho pepper & shiso
FRENCH FRIES
Vernetti
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE
|$23.00
Dinapoli tomatoes, meatballs al forno.
|SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
|$42.00
Braised beef and pork, dinapoli tomatoes, mushrooms, burrata, micro basil
|SPAGHETTI CON LIMONE GRIGLIATO
|$24.00
Preserved, grilled meyer lemon, celery leaves, calabrian chili, parsely.
LA POUBELLE BISTRO
5907 FRANKLIN AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi
|$27.00
shrimp, roasted garlic, lemon, white wine, tomato
Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles
301 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$12.00
Topped with homemade marinara
|Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)
|$12.00
Slow-cooked marinara with crumbled pork and beef
|Spaghetti Alfredo (Signature)
|$12.00
Topped with homemade Alfredo sauce
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Green Curry Spaghetti
|$16.00
Angel hair pasta, green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño.
Rao’s Los Angeles
1006 Seward St, Los Angeles
|Spaghetti Aglio Olio
|$19.00
Garlic, Olive Oil, Red Pepper Flake, Parsley
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$17.00
Mozza2Go:
6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Pastificio dei Campi Spaghetti Maxi
|$11.00
This is a type of spaghetti with a thicker bore than the classic (in this case, 2.3 mm), ideal for intensely-flavoured sauces. (500g)
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|1/2 Spaghetti (Tuesday)
|$6.50
|Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce (Tuesday)
|$12.50
Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Spaghetti Bolognesa
|$18.95
Homemade long thin pasta, marinara, lean ground beef meat and tomato sauce.
Ritrovo
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$22.00
Spaghetti pasta with bacon, parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce
|Spaghetti and Meatballs- Kids
|$8.00
|Spaghetti Alla Stracciatella
|$20.00
Spaghetti tossed in our marinara sauce and creamy burrata
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Ciao - Spaghetti NoNo - V,GF,PB
|$21.99
Gluten Free Spaghetti, NoNo meatballs, marinara, parmigiano, basil
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.99
Louise’s original tomato sauce and Nonna’s meatballs
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.99
Louise’s original tomato sauce and Nonna’s meatballs
Hippo Restaurant
5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$16.00
Tomato & Petit Basil.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Pizza and Pasta
1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$15.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.99
Knead
317 South Broadway, Los Angeles
|Spaghetti Pink Sauce
|$10.00
Spaghetti noodles tossed in a tomato basil cream sauce
|Spaghetti & Tomato
|$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with CA tomato sauce
|Spaghetti Gravy
|$11.00
Spaghetti pasta with tomato and shredded pork sauce
SANDWICHES
Brothers Meatballs
6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|SPAGHETTI TRUFFLE ALFREDO
|$13.00
Decadent truffle in cheesy cream sauce over spaghetti
|SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
|$14.00
Brothers meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil and cheese over spaghetti
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amante Restaurant
123 E 9th st, Los Angeles
|Neri Spaghetti Tornola
|$23.00
Black spaghetti with calamari, scallops, and shrimp in lemon sauce
|4 Cheese Spaghetti
|$16.00
Baked. Parmesan, feta, ricotta and mozzarella
|Spaghetti alla checca
|$16.00
Cherry tomato, olive oil, garlic, fresh basil
Drago Centro
525 South Flower Street, Los Angeles
|Gli Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
The classic spaghetti, black peppercorn and pecorino cheese
SALADS
Marino Restaurant
6001 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$13.00
Souley Vegan - LA
615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Creole Spaghetti
|$15.00
Olive oil glazed semolina pasta served with house-made spaghetti sauce starring tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, black olives, topped with our house made vegan crumbles served with our fresh Baked bread .