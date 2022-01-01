Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve spaghetti

SPAGHETTI image

TAPAS

Orsa & Winston

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI$18.00
Brebirousse d’Argental cheese, sansho pepper & shiso
More about Orsa & Winston
Vernetti image

FRENCH FRIES

Vernetti

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE$23.00
Dinapoli tomatoes, meatballs al forno.
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE$42.00
Braised beef and pork, dinapoli tomatoes, mushrooms, burrata, micro basil
SPAGHETTI CON LIMONE GRIGLIATO$24.00
Preserved, grilled meyer lemon, celery leaves, calabrian chili, parsely.
More about Vernetti
LA POUBELLE BISTRO image

 

LA POUBELLE BISTRO

5907 FRANKLIN AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 3.9 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi$27.00
shrimp, roasted garlic, lemon, white wine, tomato
More about LA POUBELLE BISTRO
Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles

301 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti Marinara$12.00
Topped with homemade marinara
Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)$12.00
Slow-cooked marinara with crumbled pork and beef
Spaghetti Alfredo (Signature)$12.00
Topped with homemade Alfredo sauce
More about Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry Spaghetti$16.00
Angel hair pasta, green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Rao’s Los Angeles

1006 Seward St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Aglio Olio$19.00
Garlic, Olive Oil, Red Pepper Flake, Parsley
More about Rao’s Los Angeles
Main pic

 

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Meatballs$17.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

 

Mozza2Go:

6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastificio dei Campi Spaghetti Maxi$11.00
This is a type of spaghetti with a thicker bore than the classic (in this case, 2.3 mm), ideal for intensely-flavoured sauces. (500g)
More about Mozza2Go:
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Spaghetti (Tuesday)$6.50
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce (Tuesday)$12.50
More about 1880 Cafe
Malbec Market - Eagle Rock image

 

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Bolognesa$18.95
Homemade long thin pasta, marinara, lean ground beef meat and tomato sauce.
More about Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
Item pic

 

Ritrovo

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara$22.00
Spaghetti pasta with bacon, parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce
Spaghetti and Meatballs- Kids$8.00
Spaghetti Alla Stracciatella$20.00
Spaghetti tossed in our marinara sauce and creamy burrata
More about Ritrovo
Spaghetti NoNo - V,GF,PB image

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ciao - Spaghetti NoNo - V,GF,PB$21.99
Gluten Free Spaghetti, NoNo meatballs, marinara, parmigiano, basil
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.99
Louise’s original tomato sauce and Nonna’s meatballs
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Item pic

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.99
Louise’s original tomato sauce and Nonna’s meatballs
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Item pic

 

Hippo Restaurant

5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Pomodoro$16.00
Tomato & Petit Basil.
More about Hippo Restaurant
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Meatballs$15.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.99
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
Spaghetti Bolognese image

 

Sunset Grill

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Bolognese$13.00
More about Sunset Grill
Spaghetti & Tomato image

 

Knead

317 South Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Pink Sauce$10.00
Spaghetti noodles tossed in a tomato basil cream sauce
Spaghetti & Tomato$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with CA tomato sauce
Spaghetti Gravy$11.00
Spaghetti pasta with tomato and shredded pork sauce
More about Knead
SPAGHETTI TRUFFLE ALFREDO image

SANDWICHES

Brothers Meatballs

6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPAGHETTI TRUFFLE ALFREDO$13.00
Decadent truffle in cheesy cream sauce over spaghetti
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS$14.00
Brothers meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil and cheese over spaghetti
More about Brothers Meatballs
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amante Restaurant

123 E 9th st, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)
Takeout
Neri Spaghetti Tornola$23.00
Black spaghetti with calamari, scallops, and shrimp in lemon sauce
4 Cheese Spaghetti$16.00
Baked. Parmesan, feta, ricotta and mozzarella
Spaghetti alla checca$16.00
Cherry tomato, olive oil, garlic, fresh basil
More about Amante Restaurant
Drago Centro image

 

Drago Centro

525 South Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5892 reviews)
Takeout
Gli Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$24.00
The classic spaghetti, black peppercorn and pecorino cheese
More about Drago Centro
Restaurant banner

SALADS

Marino Restaurant

6001 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (2228 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Pomodoro$13.00
More about Marino Restaurant
Item pic

 

Souley Vegan - LA

615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creole Spaghetti$15.00
Olive oil glazed semolina pasta served with house-made spaghetti sauce starring tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, black olives, topped with our house made vegan crumbles served with our fresh Baked bread .
More about Souley Vegan - LA
Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey

13352 Washington blvd, los angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)$13.00
Topped with homemade meat sauce
Spaghetti Marinara$12.00
Topped with homemade marinara
More about Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Carbonara

Chicken Soup

Vegan Soup

Arugula Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ravioli

Veggie Rolls

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston