Spinach salad in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEN BEAN & SPINACH SALAD$10.00
roasted green beans
spinach
garlic
toasted hazelnuts
scallion
crouton bits
champagne shallot vinaigrette dressing
More about Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscan Steak and Spinach Salad$14.00
Grilled Steak, Candied Pecans, Goat cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tobacco Onions, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Warm Balsamic Dressing
More about Pacific Kitchen
Item pic

 

Bé Ù - 557 N Hoover St

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Weekend Special Roasted Jicama & Naju Pear Salad w/ Arugula & Spinach VEGAN$9.00
Roasted Jicama & Fresh Naju Pear over a bed of Arugula & Baby Spinach. Garnished with Roasted Pine Nuts & Pomegranate Seeds. Served with an Herbed Perilla & Mint Coconut Yogurt Dressing. VEGAN & Gluten-Free!! Limited Supply so Please One Per Order. *Contains Tree Nuts*
More about Bé Ù - 557 N Hoover St
Item pic

 

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood

11740 West San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach, Pine Nuts, & Fresh Basil Salad$11.00
Chopped Shallots, Cherry Tomatoes & our Homemade Honey Balsamic Dressing
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Spinach Salad$13.25
chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, pine nuts, shaved parmesan & spinach tossed with olive oil and red wine vinegar
More about Ronnie's Diner
Item pic

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza - ECHO PARK

1818 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (7428 reviews)
Takeout
More about Triple Beam Pizza - ECHO PARK
Restaurant banner

 

Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant - 8112 Melrose Ave

8112 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SPINACH & EGG WHITE SALAD$16.00
Fresh organic spinach, lemon & extra-virgin olive oil dressing, organic egg whites.
To make plant based, sub egg whites for avocado.
More about Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant - 8112 Melrose Ave

Map

Map

