Spinach salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve spinach salad
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|GREEN BEAN & SPINACH SALAD
|$10.00
roasted green beans
spinach
garlic
toasted hazelnuts
scallion
crouton bits
champagne shallot vinaigrette dressing
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Tuscan Steak and Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Steak, Candied Pecans, Goat cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tobacco Onions, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Warm Balsamic Dressing
Bé Ù - 557 N Hoover St
557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Weekend Special Roasted Jicama & Naju Pear Salad w/ Arugula & Spinach VEGAN
|$9.00
Roasted Jicama & Fresh Naju Pear over a bed of Arugula & Baby Spinach. Garnished with Roasted Pine Nuts & Pomegranate Seeds. Served with an Herbed Perilla & Mint Coconut Yogurt Dressing. VEGAN & Gluten-Free!! Limited Supply so Please One Per Order. *Contains Tree Nuts*
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
11740 West San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Spinach, Pine Nuts, & Fresh Basil Salad
|$11.00
Chopped Shallots, Cherry Tomatoes & our Homemade Honey Balsamic Dressing
HAMBURGERS
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$13.25
chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, pine nuts, shaved parmesan & spinach tossed with olive oil and red wine vinegar
Triple Beam Pizza - ECHO PARK
1818 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
