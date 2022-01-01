Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve squid

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ika - Squid
More about Kombu Sushi
Pearl River Deli image

 

Pearl River Deli

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S&p Fried Squid$13.00
Battered and fried squid dusted in salt pepper and 5 spice seasoning
More about Pearl River Deli
Item pic

PASTA

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SQUID INK PASTA$27.00
More about Met Him At A Bar
Item pic

 

Noble Tea

11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (3119 reviews)
Takeout
Squid Balls$6.50
Deep fried squid balls is succulent and savory with a crispy skin and a soft chewy center.
More about Noble Tea
Item pic

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Squid Ink Lava Bao - Lao Sa Bao (2 Baos)$9.00
黑流沙包
Premium dessert made with black squid ink and filled with a sweetened salted egg yolk that is specially prepared to ooze out like Lava. Made only by highly skilled Dim Sum chefs. Remember not to pop this in your mouth. Open it over your plate and enjoy the oozing heavenly goodness of the sweet salted egg yolk
Black Malat Chili Oil Pork Soup Dumpling made with Squid ink & charcoal - Xiao Long Bao$13.00
麻辣 肉小龍包 6 pieces.
Juicy Pork Dumpling made with Malat
(prickly ash peppercorn) Squid Ink and Charcoal. What's better than a pork soup dumpling? When you add in 麻辣 (Mala or Malat) flavor.
Remember - don't put it in your mouth at once. Put it on the soup spoon, break it. Then slurp that soup slowly...
Black Ha Gow - Black Squid Ink Shrimp Dumpling with Malat Chili Oil (3 pieces)$8.00
魷魚墨麻辣蝦餃
Classic steamed crystal shrimp dumplings made with black squid ink and malat chilli oil. Quality shrimp fully handmade by skilled dim sum chefs. 3 pieces.
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Skinny Dave's image

 

Skinny Dave's

6208 w 87th st, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lays - Hot Chili Squid$3.00
More about Skinny Dave's

