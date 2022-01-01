Squid in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve squid
Pearl River Deli
935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles
|S&p Fried Squid
|$13.00
Battered and fried squid dusted in salt pepper and 5 spice seasoning
PASTA
Met Him At A Bar
801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|SQUID INK PASTA
|$27.00
Noble Tea
11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles
|Squid Balls
|$6.50
Deep fried squid balls is succulent and savory with a crispy skin and a soft chewy center.
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Black Squid Ink Lava Bao - Lao Sa Bao (2 Baos)
|$9.00
黑流沙包
Premium dessert made with black squid ink and filled with a sweetened salted egg yolk that is specially prepared to ooze out like Lava. Made only by highly skilled Dim Sum chefs. Remember not to pop this in your mouth. Open it over your plate and enjoy the oozing heavenly goodness of the sweet salted egg yolk
|Black Malat Chili Oil Pork Soup Dumpling made with Squid ink & charcoal - Xiao Long Bao
|$13.00
麻辣 肉小龍包 6 pieces.
Juicy Pork Dumpling made with Malat
(prickly ash peppercorn) Squid Ink and Charcoal. What's better than a pork soup dumpling? When you add in 麻辣 (Mala or Malat) flavor.
Remember - don't put it in your mouth at once. Put it on the soup spoon, break it. Then slurp that soup slowly...
|Black Ha Gow - Black Squid Ink Shrimp Dumpling with Malat Chili Oil (3 pieces)
|$8.00
魷魚墨麻辣蝦餃
Classic steamed crystal shrimp dumplings made with black squid ink and malat chilli oil. Quality shrimp fully handmade by skilled dim sum chefs. 3 pieces.