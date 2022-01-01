Steak fajitas in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Steak Fajitas
|$27.00
served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn or flour tortillas
More about 1880 Cafe
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Steak Fajita Burrito (Wednesday)
|$12.50
Strips of tri-tip, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Gulp Brew Co - Playa
Gulp Brew Co - Playa
13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista
|Steak Fajitas
|$19.95