Steak fajitas in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$27.00
served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn or flour tortillas
More about Factor's Famous Deli
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Burrito (Wednesday)$12.50
Strips of tri-tip, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about 1880 Cafe
Gulp Brew Co image

 

Gulp Brew Co - Playa

13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$19.95
More about Gulp Brew Co - Playa
Restaurant banner

 

El Arco - 2622 Pasadena Ave

2622 Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$19.00
sauteed with spices, fresh tomatoes, onions, red, green and yellow peppers served on a sizzling hot skillet with rice, beans and guacamole
More about El Arco - 2622 Pasadena Ave

