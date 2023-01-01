Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve steak salad

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscan Steak and Spinach Salad$14.00
Grilled Steak, Candied Pecans, Goat cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tobacco Onions, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Warm Balsamic Dressing
More about Pacific Kitchen
Item pic

 

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood

11740 West San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Steak Salad$15.00
Shredded Romaine, Grilled Steak, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions & our Basil Herb Dressing
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$24.00
Grilled Hanger steak, mixed local greens,
granny smith apple, bleu cheese, honey almonds, red onion, apple vinaigrette.
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

 

Baltaire Restaurant

11647 SAN VICENTE BLVD., LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marinated Steak Salad$27.00
marinated filet mignon, crispy taro root, napa cabbage, carrots, sesame dressing
More about Baltaire Restaurant
Atmosphere Mar Vista image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Atmosphere Mar Vista - Mar Vista

12034 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$19.00
More about Atmosphere Mar Vista - Mar Vista

