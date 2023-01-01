Steak salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve steak salad
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Tuscan Steak and Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Steak, Candied Pecans, Goat cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tobacco Onions, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Warm Balsamic Dressing
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
11740 West San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Chopped Steak Salad
|$15.00
Shredded Romaine, Grilled Steak, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions & our Basil Herb Dressing
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Steak Salad
|$24.00
Grilled Hanger steak, mixed local greens,
granny smith apple, bleu cheese, honey almonds, red onion, apple vinaigrette.
Baltaire Restaurant
11647 SAN VICENTE BLVD., LA
|Marinated Steak Salad
|$27.00
marinated filet mignon, crispy taro root, napa cabbage, carrots, sesame dressing