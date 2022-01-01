Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed dumplings in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve steamed dumplings

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Chicken Dumplings$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (6)$8.50
Vegan. Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Steamed Dumplings$9.00
Minced chicken and vegetable dumplings served with a homemade ponzu sauce.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Pimai It's Thai

5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Dumplings (8)$10.00
Steamed dumplings filled with your choice of protein, chicken, pork or veggies; served with hommade dipping sauce
More about Pimai It's Thai
Ruam Mitr

7168 Melrose ave, Los angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
DUMPLINGS [STEAMED | GRILLED]$9.00
Stuff with mixed vegetables served with spicy soy vinaigrette sauce
More about Ruam Mitr

