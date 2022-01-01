Steamed dumplings in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Steamed Chicken Dumplings
|$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
|Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (6)
|$8.50
Vegan. Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Thai Steamed Dumplings
|$9.00
Minced chicken and vegetable dumplings served with a homemade ponzu sauce.
Pimai It's Thai
5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE, LOS ANGELES
|Steamed Dumplings (8)
|$10.00
Steamed dumplings filled with your choice of protein, chicken, pork or veggies; served with hommade dipping sauce