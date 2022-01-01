Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve steamed rice

Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Jasmine Rice$4.00
A side of our organic steamed white jasmine rice. Fluffy, aromatic and a perfect compliment to any meal. Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
More about ORGANICO
Cajun Boiling Crab - Los Angeles image

 

Cajun Boiling Crab - Los Angeles

4050 Crenshaw, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Rice$1.50
More about Cajun Boiling Crab - Los Angeles
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Rice$1.00
More about Chi Dynasty
DTLA Ramen image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

DTLA Ramen

952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1862 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Rice$2.00
More about DTLA Ramen
f90555b5-9209-4d0e-886e-8e5ba8086518 image

SEAFOOD

Majordomo

1725 Naud Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2495 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Rice | 16oz$3.00
16oz container of steamed rice.
More about Majordomo
Kung Pao Bistro image

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Brown Rice
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steamed Rice$2.50
More about Yojimbo
Genghis Cohen image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Genghis Cohen

740 N FAIRFAX AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.6 (1594 reviews)
Takeout
steamed white rice$2.00
More about Genghis Cohen
Item pic

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Sugar Steamed Rice Cake Bak Tang Go$7.00
白糖糕. White sugar rice cake is a traditional Chinese pastry made from steaming white rice and sugar. Ours is served hot
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Chifa image

 

Chifa

4374 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Rice (VG)$5.00
More about Chifa

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Sauteed Spinach

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Crab Fried Rice

Pecan Pies

Chicken Rolls

California Rolls

Buffalo Wings

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston