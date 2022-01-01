Steamed rice in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve steamed rice
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Steamed Jasmine Rice
|$4.00
A side of our organic steamed white jasmine rice. Fluffy, aromatic and a perfect compliment to any meal. Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
Cajun Boiling Crab - Los Angeles
4050 Crenshaw, Los Angeles
|Steamed Rice
|$1.50
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
DTLA Ramen
952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles
|Steamed Rice
|$2.00
SEAFOOD
Majordomo
1725 Naud Street, Los Angeles
|Steamed Rice | 16oz
|$3.00
16oz container of steamed rice.
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Steamed Brown Rice
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Genghis Cohen
740 N FAIRFAX AVE, LOS ANGELES
|steamed white rice
|$2.00
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|White Sugar Steamed Rice Cake Bak Tang Go
|$7.00
白糖糕. White sugar rice cake is a traditional Chinese pastry made from steaming white rice and sugar. Ours is served hot