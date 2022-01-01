Stew in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve stew
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Panang Beef Curry Stew
|$17.00
An exotic coconut brown curry with slow cooked beef sirloin, bell peppers, and kaffir lime leave
Harlowe
7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
|Couscous Royale, Lamb Stew,
|$38.00
Couscous, Harissa, Onion Merguez, Chermoula Lamb Chop <Nuts>
Yapa
236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G, Los Angeles
|Carapulcra Stew
|$10.00
SUN-DRIED POTATO STEW, MUSHROOM PATTY, NORI,
AJI AMARILLO PICKLED DAIKON, LETTUCE & RADISH SALAD
VG
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Okra Stew
|$19.50
Okra stew with lamb shanks ad rice. Cooked in tomato sauce.
Please Call Restaurant for availability.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Cold Beef Stew (half sheet)
|$30.00
Purchased Cold, Warm at home Stove Top. Microwavable, or Freeze it for later.
|Beef Stew (Catering)
|$30.00
We are well known for our Homemade Beef Stew. We use premium choice beef slow cooked with carrots. celery & Potatoes in a Special Tomato Based Spicy Stew.