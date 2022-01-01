Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry milkshakes in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve strawberry milkshakes

Item pic

 

BRISKETSTOP - 1651 N La Brea Ave

1651 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Milkshake$5.95
More about BRISKETSTOP - 1651 N La Brea Ave
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner - 6145 Franklin Ave

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Milkshake$7.00
More about Clark Street Diner - 6145 Franklin Ave
Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

N'ice Cream - 12746 W Jefferson Blvd

12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake$7.99
Vanilla custard blended with cheesecake bites and strawberries with a graham cracker rim topped with whipped cream, cheesecake bites and strawberries!
More about N'ice Cream - 12746 W Jefferson Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Avocado Salad

Filet Mignon

Veggie Rolls

Pastrami Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Tacos

Katsu Curry

Chai Lattes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston