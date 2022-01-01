Strawberry shortcake in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Intelligentsia Coffee
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sugarbloom Strawberry Shortcake Donut (GF)
|$5.00
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|GF Strawberry shortcake muffin Cake
|$5.50
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$8.00
Zooies - Palms
9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$2.75
A classic strawberry shortcake in cookie form. With every bite you get the flavors of the buttermilk biscuit, strawberries and even the whipped sweet cream!
Pearl River Deli
935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles
|Strawberry Shortcake
Magpies Softserve
5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles
|Whole Strawberry Shortcake Softserve Pie (Vegan)
|$44.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote, vanilla pound cake, whipped topping and shortbread crumble
|Strawberry Shortcake Double Pint (Vegan)
|$19.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, Vanilla Pound Cake, Strawberry Compote and Whipped Cream (One quart)
|Slice of Strawberry Shortcake Softserve Pie (Vegan)
|$8.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote, vanilla pound cake, whipped topping and shortbread crumble
Magpies Softserve
2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Strawberry Shortcake Double Pint (Vegan)
|$19.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, poundcake, strawberry jam and whipped cream (One quart)
|Whole Strawberry Shortcake Pie (Vegan)
|$44.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote, vanilla pound cake, whipped topping and shortbread crumble
|Slice of Strawberry Shortcake Pie (Vegan)
|$8.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote, vanilla pound cake, whipped topping and shortbread crumble