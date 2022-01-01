Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugarbloom Strawberry Shortcake Donut (GF)$5.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
GF Strawberry shortcake muffin Cake$5.50
More about Just What I Kneaded
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$8.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Zooies - Palms

9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake$2.75
A classic strawberry shortcake in cookie form. With every bite you get the flavors of the buttermilk biscuit, strawberries and even the whipped sweet cream!
More about Zooies - Palms
Item pic

 

Pearl River Deli

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake
baked charsiu bao with house charsiu and honey glaze
More about Pearl River Deli
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whole Strawberry Shortcake Softserve Pie (Vegan)$44.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote, vanilla pound cake, whipped topping and shortbread crumble
Strawberry Shortcake Double Pint (Vegan)$19.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, Vanilla Pound Cake, Strawberry Compote and Whipped Cream (One quart)
Slice of Strawberry Shortcake Softserve Pie (Vegan)$8.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote, vanilla pound cake, whipped topping and shortbread crumble
More about Magpies Softserve
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve

2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Shortcake Double Pint (Vegan)$19.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, poundcake, strawberry jam and whipped cream (One quart)
Whole Strawberry Shortcake Pie (Vegan)$44.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote, vanilla pound cake, whipped topping and shortbread crumble
Slice of Strawberry Shortcake Pie (Vegan)$8.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote, vanilla pound cake, whipped topping and shortbread crumble
More about Magpies Softserve
Restaurant banner

 

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie
More about Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Yellow Curry

Curry Chicken

Pies

Mussels

Hibiscus Tea

Carbonara

Cobbler

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston