Street tacos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve street tacos

Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgolgi mushroom street tacos$11.00
TWO Bulgolgi style marinated oyster & lions mane mushrooms tacos (from our friends at Smallhold) topped with green onion, shredded cabbage, spicy aioli, cilantro and fresh jalapeño.
More about Just What I Kneaded
8 Street Taco Flight image

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8 Street Taco Flight$18.00
Choice of 8 fillings, includes salsa, guac, escabeche
Cauliflower Con Mole Street Taco$3.00
roasted cauliflower, mole sauce, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla
4 Street Taco Flight$10.50
Choice of 4 fillings, includes salsa, guac, escabeche
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3rd Base image

 

3rd Base - 1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd

1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gourmet Street Tacos$15.00
More about 3rd Base - 1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd
Item pic

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LA Street Tacos$12.00
3 tacos with fish, steak, chicken, plant based taco meat (v), or veggies (v) - served in corn tortillas (GF)
More about 33 Taps
Restaurant banner

 

Tu Madre - West Hollywood

1111 N Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Molè Street Taco$2.00
w/ pickled red onion & queso fresco
Brisket Street Taco$2.00
w/ onion & cilantro
KBBQ Braised Beef Street Taco$2.00
w/ pickled fresnos & cilantro
More about Tu Madre - West Hollywood

