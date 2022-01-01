Street tacos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve street tacos
FRENCH FRIES
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Bulgolgi mushroom street tacos
|$11.00
TWO Bulgolgi style marinated oyster & lions mane mushrooms tacos (from our friends at Smallhold) topped with green onion, shredded cabbage, spicy aioli, cilantro and fresh jalapeño.
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|8 Street Taco Flight
|$18.00
Choice of 8 fillings, includes salsa, guac, escabeche
|Cauliflower Con Mole Street Taco
|$3.00
roasted cauliflower, mole sauce, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla
|4 Street Taco Flight
|$10.50
Choice of 4 fillings, includes salsa, guac, escabeche
3rd Base - 1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd
1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Gourmet Street Tacos
|$15.00
33 Taps
3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|LA Street Tacos
|$12.00
3 tacos with fish, steak, chicken, plant based taco meat (v), or veggies (v) - served in corn tortillas (GF)