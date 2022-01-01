Stromboli in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve stromboli
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Stromboli
|$9.50
Ham, salami & Pepperoni rolled with Provolone & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
|Stromboli
|$12.00
More about Mozza2Go:
Mozza2Go:
6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Stromboli
|$15.00
Choice of Heritage Pork Meatball or Fennel Sausage, Mozzarella, Salame, Fresno Chilies, Sesame Seeds with side of Tomato Passato