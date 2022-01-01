Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve stromboli

Item pic

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Stromboli$9.50
Ham, salami & Pepperoni rolled with Provolone & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Main pic

 

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stromboli$12.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

 

Mozza2Go:

6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stromboli$15.00
Choice of Heritage Pork Meatball or Fennel Sausage, Mozzarella, Salame, Fresno Chilies, Sesame Seeds with side of Tomato Passato
More about Mozza2Go:
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Stromboli$12.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta

