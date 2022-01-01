Sweet and sour chicken in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|6 Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$10.00
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sweet and Sour with Chicken
|$14.00
Special house blend of sweet and sour , with bell peppers,pineapple,onions, and carrots
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Sweet Sour Chicken
|$17.00
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|LS Vegan Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$13.50
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$14.50
Battered fried chicken, onion, pineapple, green bell pepper, sweet & sour sauce. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
|Vegan Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$18.00
Crispy vegan fried chicken, onion, pineapple, green bell pepper, sweet and sour sauce.
524 Thai Eatery
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Sweet and Sour (Chicken or Beef)
|$13.00