Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet and sour chicken in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
6 Sweet & Sour Chicken$10.00
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet and Sour with Chicken$14.00
Special house blend of sweet and sour , with bell peppers,pineapple,onions, and carrots
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Sour Chicken$17.00
More about Chi Dynasty
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LS Vegan Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.50
Sweet & Sour Chicken$14.50
Battered fried chicken, onion, pineapple, green bell pepper, sweet & sour sauce. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
Vegan Sweet & Sour Chicken$18.00
Crispy vegan fried chicken, onion, pineapple, green bell pepper, sweet and sour sauce.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet and Sour (Chicken or Beef)$13.00
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Yossi's

7117 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet and sour orange chicken$19.99
More about Yossi's

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Roti

Philly Cheesesteaks

Tiramisu

Caprese Paninis

Strawberry Shortcake

Gyoza

Tuna Wraps

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston