Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUINOA TACO SALAD (with chicken)$19.00
QUINOA TACO SALAD (no chicken)$17.50
Quinoa, cherry tomato, avocado, queso fresco, black beans, meselun, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla . lime dressing
More about Bloom Cafe
Item pic

 

Doomie's #NextMex

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Taco Salad$11.75
Half a 12" flour tortilla fried til crisp & chewy - layered with romaine, our refried beans, all the veggies in our kitchen and topped with scratch-made dressing & crema
No Meat Taco Salad$11.25
Half a 12" flour tortilla fried til crisp & chewy - layered with romaine, our refried beans, all the veggies in our kitchen and topped with scratch-made dressing & crema
Pollo Taco Salad$11.75
Half a 12" flour tortilla fried til crisp & chewy - layered with romaine, our refried beans, all the veggies in our kitchen and topped with scratch-made dressing & crema
More about Doomie's #NextMex
Consumer pic

 

La Despensa - 1370 North St. Andrews Place

1370 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco salad$8.00
More about La Despensa - 1370 North St. Andrews Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Clam Chowder

Fudge

Green Tea Ice Cream

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Rigatoni

Glass Noodles

Banana Splits

Marble Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston