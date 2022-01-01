Taco salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve taco salad
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|QUINOA TACO SALAD (with chicken)
|$19.00
|QUINOA TACO SALAD (no chicken)
|$17.50
Quinoa, cherry tomato, avocado, queso fresco, black beans, meselun, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla . lime dressing
Doomie's #NextMex
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Carnitas Taco Salad
|$11.75
Half a 12" flour tortilla fried til crisp & chewy - layered with romaine, our refried beans, all the veggies in our kitchen and topped with scratch-made dressing & crema
|No Meat Taco Salad
|$11.25
Half a 12" flour tortilla fried til crisp & chewy - layered with romaine, our refried beans, all the veggies in our kitchen and topped with scratch-made dressing & crema
|Pollo Taco Salad
|$11.75
Half a 12" flour tortilla fried til crisp & chewy - layered with romaine, our refried beans, all the veggies in our kitchen and topped with scratch-made dressing & crema