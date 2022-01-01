Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Item pic

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tagliatelle Autunno$24.00
Tagliatelle, pumpkin cream sauce, Tuscan kale, topped with shaved parmigiano, crispy fried sage
More about Pura Vita
Vernetti image

FRENCH FRIES

Vernetti

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TAGLIATELLE MARE E MONTI$39.00
Shrimp, scallops, porcini mushrooms, pomodoro, white wine.
More about Vernetti
Banner pic

 

Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd

7605 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tagliatelle Ragù$22.00
tagliatelle in a traditional bolognese meat sauce,
parmigiano
More about Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd
TAGLIATELLE RAGU image

PASTA

Rossoblu

1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TAGLIATELLE RAGU$28.00
beef, pork, not too much tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Rossoblu
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle Beef Belly$29.00
Wagyu Beef Belly and Mushroom Duxelle, Thai Basil, Tagliatelle, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Spartina

Map

Map

