Tagliatelle in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tagliatelle
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|Tagliatelle Autunno
|$24.00
Tagliatelle, pumpkin cream sauce, Tuscan kale, topped with shaved parmigiano, crispy fried sage
Vernetti
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|TAGLIATELLE MARE E MONTI
|$39.00
Shrimp, scallops, porcini mushrooms, pomodoro, white wine.
Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd
7605 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
|Tagliatelle Ragù
|$22.00
tagliatelle in a traditional bolognese meat sauce,
parmigiano
Rossoblu
1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles
|TAGLIATELLE RAGU
|$28.00
beef, pork, not too much tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano