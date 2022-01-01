Tamales in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tamales
El Cholo
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Green Corn Tamale App
|$5.75
|#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale
|$12.95
|#3 Combination Enchilada and Tamale
|$17.95
Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles
|#6 Tamal de Gallina (1)
|$3.85
Salvadorian style chicken tamal.
|#7 Tamal de Elote Frito o Sancochado (1)
|$3.75
Sweet Corn tamal, fried or steamed.
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Tamales
|$4.99
Two sweet corn tamales with tomatillo-jalapeno salsa. Sour cream upon request.
El Cholo
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|#3 Combination Enchilada and Tamale
|$17.95
|#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale
|$12.95
|Green Corn Tamale App
|$5.75
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Tamal Oaxaquenos Tray
|$45.50
6 Black Mole Tamales, cut in half. Rice and beans
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Aymara Peruvian Kitchen
3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chicken Jumbo Peruvian Tamal
|$8.99
with salsa criolla
|Tropical Chicken Tamale Platter
|$14.99
Jumbo Peruvian chicken tamale, jasmine rice, plantain, yucca, aji verde salsa, huancaina sauce, and salsa criolla