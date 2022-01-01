Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve tamales

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Corn Tamale App$5.75
#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale$12.95
#3 Combination Enchilada and Tamale$17.95
More about El Cholo
Item pic

 

Los Molcajetes (Hoover)

695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#6 Tamal de Gallina (1)$3.85
Salvadorian style chicken tamal.
#7 Tamal de Elote Frito o Sancochado (1)$3.75
Sweet Corn tamal, fried or steamed.
More about Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tamales$4.99
Two sweet corn tamales with tomatillo-jalapeno salsa. Sour cream upon request.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
#3 Combination Enchilada and Tamale$17.95
#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale$12.95
Green Corn Tamale App$5.75
More about El Cholo
Guelaguetza Restaurant image

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamal Oaxaquenos Tray$45.50
6 Black Mole Tamales, cut in half. Rice and beans
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Jumbo Peruvian Chicken Tamal image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aymara Peruvian Kitchen

3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Jumbo Peruvian Tamal$8.99
with salsa criolla
Tropical Chicken Tamale Platter$14.99
Jumbo Peruvian chicken tamale, jasmine rice, plantain, yucca, aji verde salsa, huancaina sauce, and salsa criolla
More about Aymara Peruvian Kitchen
Restaurant banner

BBQ

Sisig

1714 W Temple St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
Fast Pay
Tamales$6.50
More about Sisig

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Mapo Tofu

Carne Asada

Mozzarella Sticks

Pecan Pies

Carne Asada Tacos

Rice Pudding

Flan

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston