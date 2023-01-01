Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tandoori

Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood

10916 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles

14. Tandoori Cauliflower$8.00
Tandoori cauliflower is an Indian grilled appetizer made with cauliflower, spices, yogurt & herbs. (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
53. Tandoori Roti (1 pcs)$2.50
Tandoori Flat Bread. (Vegan Option Available) (Nut Free)
More about Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TANDOORI CHICKEN$19.25
Tomato apple chutney
More about Bloom Cafe
Pijja Palace - 2711 Sunset Boulevard

2711 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Tandoori Spaghetti$18.00
More about Pijja Palace - 2711 Sunset Boulevard

