Taquitos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve taquitos

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taquitos$9.75
Chicken Taquitos$9.75
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taquitos$8.99
Four chicken taquitos hand-rolled in corn tortillas on a bed of organic white beans. Served with a side of shredded lettuce, guacamole, Pico de gallo, tomatillo & jalapeno salsa, and cotija cheese.
Taquito Pack (12)$20.00
Twelve impossible-to-resist house-made Taquitos with Chicken or Soy Chorizo-Zucchini-Potato, or a combination of both. Includes guacamole & choice of salsa.
Soy Taquitos$8.99
Four soy chorizo taquitos hand-rolled in corn tortillas on a bed of organic white beans. Served with a side of shredded lettuce, guacamole, Pico de gallo, tomatillo & jalapeno salsa, and cotija cheese.
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Taquitos$9.75
Beef Taquitos$9.75
Chicken Taquitos$9.75
Item pic

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS TAQUITOS FRITOS MEAL$9.75
Three chicken taquitos topped with beans and cheese, french fries, and sopa de fideos.
Taquitos Dorados Tray$55.00
Serves 8 / 35 crispy taquitos stuffed with chicken picadillo. Served with salsa roja, queso fresco and your choice of guacamole or coloradito mole
Taquitos Fritos$14.00
5 chicken picadillo taquitos served with guacamole, queso and cabbage. - Or - Coloradito mole, cheese, onions and parsley.
Item pic

 

NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
#8- Taco + 2 Taquitos Combo$13.00
Tacos come on handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh to order! Taquitos are filled with 'beef' - Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad!
Beef Taquitos (2 per order)$6.00
2 corn tortillas rolled around beef, fried & topped with our scratch-made salsa verde & crema
#4- Four Taquitos Combo$14.00
Our taquito: corn tortilla rolled around beef, fried & topped with our scratch-made salsa verde & crema. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !
Item pic

 

Golden Road

5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taquitos$14.00
Achiote marinated chicken, chipotle black bean puree, shredded lettuce, avocado crema, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo.
ALLERGENS: Soy, Dairy, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 taquitos NO guaca$5.50
#7 Taquitos$11.95
2 Taquitos$8.50
Quinoa & Potato Taquitos image

 

Taco Vega

456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quinoa & Potato Taquitos$9.00
(3 each) cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, chipotle crema GF
Item pic

 

Tu Madre - West Hollywood

1111 N Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Taquitos$11.00
