Taquitos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve taquitos
El Cholo
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Beef Taquitos
|$9.75
|Chicken Taquitos
|$9.75
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Taquitos
|$8.99
Four chicken taquitos hand-rolled in corn tortillas on a bed of organic white beans. Served with a side of shredded lettuce, guacamole, Pico de gallo, tomatillo & jalapeno salsa, and cotija cheese.
|Taquito Pack (12)
|$20.00
Twelve impossible-to-resist house-made Taquitos with Chicken or Soy Chorizo-Zucchini-Potato, or a combination of both. Includes guacamole & choice of salsa.
|Soy Taquitos
|$8.99
Four soy chorizo taquitos hand-rolled in corn tortillas on a bed of organic white beans. Served with a side of shredded lettuce, guacamole, Pico de gallo, tomatillo & jalapeno salsa, and cotija cheese.
El Cholo
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|Crab Taquitos
|$9.75
|Beef Taquitos
|$9.75
|Chicken Taquitos
|$9.75
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|KIDS TAQUITOS FRITOS MEAL
|$9.75
Three chicken taquitos topped with beans and cheese, french fries, and sopa de fideos.
|Taquitos Dorados Tray
|$55.00
Serves 8 / 35 crispy taquitos stuffed with chicken picadillo. Served with salsa roja, queso fresco and your choice of guacamole or coloradito mole
|Taquitos Fritos
|$14.00
5 chicken picadillo taquitos served with guacamole, queso and cabbage. - Or - Coloradito mole, cheese, onions and parsley.
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|#8- Taco + 2 Taquitos Combo
|$13.00
Tacos come on handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh to order! Taquitos are filled with 'beef' - Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad!
|Beef Taquitos (2 per order)
|$6.00
2 corn tortillas rolled around beef, fried & topped with our scratch-made salsa verde & crema
|#4- Four Taquitos Combo
|$14.00
Our taquito: corn tortilla rolled around beef, fried & topped with our scratch-made salsa verde & crema. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !
Golden Road
5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles
|Taquitos
|$14.00
Achiote marinated chicken, chipotle black bean puree, shredded lettuce, avocado crema, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo.
ALLERGENS: Soy, Dairy, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion
El Tepeyac Cafe
812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles
|2 taquitos NO guaca
|$5.50
|#7 Taquitos
|$11.95
|2 Taquitos
|$8.50
Taco Vega
456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles
|Quinoa & Potato Taquitos
|$9.00
(3 each) cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, chipotle crema GF